10 Longhorn Steakhouse Dining Rules That Everyone Should Follow
If you're taking the dive and trying LongHorn Steakhouse for the first time, it helps to know a bit about the restaurant before enjoying your inaugural dining experience. While the chain is known for large portions, great flavors, and affordably priced steaks, there are also some unwritten rules you should know to get the most out of your meal. From getting familiar with the seasonings to making sure you're getting the best value, small details can make the difference between a rushed, chaotic meal, and one that's worth remembering.
Some diners may be surprised at how LongHorn Steakhouse operates, whether it be its lack of reservations or the dietary limitations of the menu. Others will want to know what to look for on the menu that may not be as obvious. For example, you can end up enjoying some off-menu delicacies, like parmesan-crusted steak, or sample tasty options that often get overlooked, such as desserts and cocktails. Understanding the dining rules ahead of time can help you prepare to have the best meal possible and prevent you from the pitfall of common frustrations that pop up for other first-time diners.
1. Don't fill up on bread
Like many steakhouse chains, LongHorn Steakhouse offers complimentary bread at the start of your meal. This chain is famous for its honey what bread, half a loaf which is served with whipped butter shortly after seating. This is a nice perk especially if you show up starving. While it may be tempting to eat as much of the bread as is brought to you, LongHorn regulars know not to fill up by snacking on the free loaf. Portions at LongHorn Steakhouse are generally large, so you do not want to dull your appetite with the first course, as tempting as it may be.
You want to make sure you're good and hungry for your entrée to have the best restaurant experience possible. If you box up half your steak, you're missing out on enjoying most of your meal fresh from the kitchen. While leftovers also hit the spot, it's not the same as enjoying the food freshly made. The bread is fairly popular as far as chain restaurants go, with consistent comments praising freshness and flavor. If you're craving the iconic cinnamon butter that competitor Texas Roadhouse is known for, you can even ask your server to mix a bit of cinnamon sugar into the butter for a pretty impressive dupe.
2. You can't make a reservation, but you can call ahead
LongHorn Steakhouse doesn't accept reservations, which may surprise some newcomers. Instead, you can call ahead and add your name to your local restaurant's Call-Ahead wait list, where you'll be notified when a table is ready. This doesn't guarantee a table immediately upon arrival, but it drastically cuts down on your time waiting in the front of the restaurant to be seated. This process is designed to keep the dining times flexible and the atmosphere more casual than upscale establishments.
LongHorn Steakhouse's app also comes into play here. The app lets customers check wait times at any nearby restaurants, and see when business is peaking. During the busiest times, such as weekend evenings, calling ahead or putting your name in on the app can really make a difference. You can show up closer to the time your table will be ready as opposed to waiting by the front door or trying to wrestle your way into the bar area. While some diners think the lack of reservations is inconvenient, others appreciate the first-come-first-served system.
3. Parmesan crust makes everything better
One of LongHorn Steakhouse's most raved-about add-ons is its parmesan crust. Made with a blend of cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, and seasoning, the crust is a perfect flavor booster for any main dish or appetizer. This savory topping is only officially offered on select menu items, such as Parmesan-Crusted Chicken and Spinach Dip, but it can be added to almost anything for an easy upgrade upon request.
Once it was discovered that the parmesan crust could be added to a variety of menu items, it quickly gathered a cult-like following online. Not only do LongHorn Steakhouse diners add this topping to classic grilled meat and seafood entrées, like sirloin steaks, salmon fillets, and lamb chops, but they also have started putting this parmesan crust onto vegetables and side dishes of all kinds, including mashed potatoes, broccoli, asparagus, and macaroni and cheese. If you're looking to customize your meal without going completely off-menu, this hack is a crowd favorite.
4. The dress code is casual
LongHorn Steakhouse keeps the dress code relaxed, which aligns with its casual atmosphere and gives customers a break when they want steakhouse dining options without the overly formal feel. Jeans, everyday tops, and sneakers are completely acceptable. The staff dress code also falls into the same category, with most staff members wearing black pants or dark jeans with a simple logo-embroidered shirt. Many guests stop in straight from work or running errands, so you'll find diners in all kinds of attire. This makes the chain more appealing to busy families who may not always have the time or resources to get everyone dressed up and out of the house in time for a nice dinner.
While there's no enforced dress code, diners should still use their common sense and dress how they feel is appropriate to be in public (No shirt, No shoes, No service). While some customers may take issue with people doing things like wearing hats in the restaurant, there's nothing in LongHorn Steakhouse's policies that strictly prohibits this. Understanding the atmosphere of the restaurant ahead of time can allow you to make sure you're dressed comfortably while still fitting into the casual steakhouse setting.
5. They have house spice blends
LongHorn Steakhouse places a strong emphasis on the flavors achieved by its renowned in-house seasoning blends. The steakhouse offers three signature blends: Char, Grill, and Prairie Dust. Each of these is designed with a distinct flavor profile meant to enhance the taste of certain menu items. The Char seasoning is intended to be a bit smokier and can kick up the taste of bone-in meats, like a porterhouse. The Grill seasoning adds great all-around flavor to steaks or burgers. Lastly, the Prairie Dust can be sprinkled onto steak as well as non-entrée items, like French fries or battered shrimp.
This seasoning approach is one of the things diners appreciate about the chain — no matter where they're dining, they'll have an experience that is consistent and yields the same flavorful food every time. After all, a key upgrade for grilled steak is going bold on the seasoning. The seasoning blends featured at LongHorn Steakhouse are so coveted that there are pages upon pages on Reddit and other online recipe forums that share their best guess at these recipes. These blends are designed to enhance the meat's flavor rather than mask it, and home chefs want to replicate the tasty dishes they find on the chain's menu.
6. Don't overlook the cocktail menu
While LongHorn Steakhouse is of course known for its steaks, the cocktail menu often surprises guests who dare to look beyond the beer or wine lists. The restaurant offers a wide range of mixed drinks, with their hand-crafted margaritas being among the most notable. Margaritas come in flavors like strawberry, mango, and dragonfruit, adding a bit of tropical fun to your meal. Then there is the iconic The Three Dons Margarita, which is made from three different types of top-shelf tequila for a perfect balance of sweet and bold with a smooth finish.
If you're not a tequila drinker, there are also other classic cocktails on the menu. The LongHorn Old Fashioned features a generous pour of whiskey coupled with a boozy cherry and its syrup, and the Moscow Mule is a refreshing, ginger-packed drink if you're looking for something to switch up your normal beverage selection. Other favorites include Sangria, Spiked Lemonade, and Texas Tea. A well-chosen drink can elevate your dining experience and add a bit of variety to your night out.
7. There aren't many vegan or vegetarian options
LongHorn Steakhouse is unapologetically meat-forward, which can make dining there a bit tricky if you're on a vegan or vegetarian diet. While there are some customizable options, the menu certainly isn't designed with plant-based folks in mind. This menu limitation is often discussed online by meat-free diners who find they feel left out while surrounded by steaks. Though there are plenty of protein-packed alternatives to beef, and these are more mainstream these days than ever, you won't find them populating the LongHorn Steakhouse menu.
Vegetarian diners may be able to piece together a substantial meal using salads or sides that don't contain meat. The menu features a variety of customizable salads, as well as meat-free sides, such as baked potatoes, spinach dip, or broccoli. However, vegans may have a much more difficult time finding something they are able to eat. Not only do most menu items contain dairy, but there is always the risk of cross-contamination, which the chain is upfront and transparent about. If you're in a group with people who follow different diets, or need specific accommodations for yourself, it's wise to look at the menu ahead of time so that you can know what to order to best avoid animal products.
8. Use the daily menu discounts to your advantage
What sets LongHorn Steakhouse apart from other higher-end steakhouses is its focus on value-based branding, particular during lunchtime hours. The midday menu includes lunch combos that are priced lower than dinner items, even though they often include the exact same menu items. For budget-conscious diners, this is an ideal hack for saving some money while still getting generous portions.
Lunch offerings can offer simplified versions of their dinner counterparts, such as a smaller cut of meat or fewer sides than what you'd get later in the evening. However, the portions at LongHorn Steakhouse are so large initially that you're still getting a good amount of food, and at a discounted price. Online reviews note that its steak lunches and massive burgers are a particularly good value, providing diners with a hearty meal. If you're aware of its lunchtime hours ahead of time, you can expect to walk out having had a satisfying meal while still being conscious of your wallet.
9. Earn rewards through the app
LongHorn Steakhouse's app and eClub allow customers to earn rewards points toward discounts and free items. You can sign up for the app for free, and earn points on every meal eaten at LongHorn Steakhouse or another restaurant within the Darden Restaurants family, which includes popular eateries like Olive Garden and Yard House. The app also lets users in on insider discounts, promotions, menu updates, and more. Rewards accumulate based on purchases, so the more you spend, the more you can save on future orders.
The app also provides a wait time estimator for any LongHorn Steakhouse in the country. Simply enter your zip code and the app will tell you which chain closest to you has the shortest wait time for a table. If you're a frequent customer, these rewards can add up quickly, and signing up can be well worth your while. Even occasional diners may find the app useful if they plan on returning for another meal. Casual dining out can be one of the first things to go if you're on a budget, so a rewards program helps retain customers and keep them coming back to earn more points.
10. Save room for dessert
Because entrées can be so filling and portions can be so large, desserts at LongHorn Steakhouse are often overlooked. However, many longtime LongHorn Steakhouse fans would encourage you to take a gander at the dessert menu and give its selection a try. Classics like Molten Lava Cake and Cheesecake populate the small but mighty dessert menu, and these rich choices are perfect for sharing.
LongHorn Steakhouse fans recommend planning ahead for dessert as the portions here can be large and you don't want to fill up without getting to enjoy something sweet. These treats can provide a delightful contrast at the end of a heavy, meat-based meal. Looking forward to dessert can also help you pace yourself throughout the course of the meal.
Some items like the fruity Strawberries & Cream Shortcake are so popular that there are Reddit forums dedicated to finding out where people can buy these for themselves. There are also plentiful copycat recipes online for other popular LongHorn Steakhouse treats.