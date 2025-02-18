Cheaper Protein-Packed Alternatives To Ground Beef
With food prices continuing to rise, it might be time to consider other protein options that might be gentler on your wallet. Vegans and vegetarians have been aware of the creative ways to keep protein on the menu without resorting to consuming animal products for years. Some meat lovers are well acquainted with options like beans and tofu, while others might need some introduction.
Occasionally, supermarkets offer sales on other meats that can be cheaper than ground beef, like turkey, chicken, or pork. For those opposed to meatless options, be sure to check sales flyers and stay flexible in the grocery stores that you shop at. If your goal is to save money while sticking to your favorite recipes, plant-based options will be an easy alternative. Converting to a meatless diet has its advantages. Plant derived proteins are less expensive, can be heart-healthy, prevent diabetes, and aid in lowering your weight. The best part is that going meatless can be done gradually, instead of becoming an all or nothing life change.
Brown lentils: a versatile legume
Because of their shape, size, and color, brown lentils are a perfect stand-in for ground beef. This legume is high in fiber and complex carbohydrates, but low in calories and fat. Lentils are also gluten-free with a low glycemic index, making them great for those on a diabetic diet. You can use canned or dry lentils, but the dry ones are the most economical. Either leave them whole and make a meatless meatloaf or mash and mix as a filling for tacos or even in a meatless lasagna.
Tempeh: tofu's cousin
You might be familiar with tofu, but have you heard of tempeh? This plant-based protein, packed with 31 grams in one cup, is made from cooked and fermented soybeans. On its own, tempeh has a nutty flavor. When mixed with other ingredients, it takes on the flavor of those items. Although related to tofu, they're not the same. Tempeh has a little more texture and is less processed where the opposite is true of tofu. Tempeh is ready to use straight from the package. It can be crumbled to use like ground beef or sliced like meat or cheese. Find tempeh in your refrigerated section of the grocery store either in the produce section or with other plant-based products.
Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
TVP is a soy-based product that's high in protein (a quarter cup contains 9 grams), fiber, minerals (copper, magnesium, thiamine, phosphorus, iron, and potassium), and vitamins (folate and B6). It's also low in calories and fat. Best of all, it's noticeably less expensive than traditional ground meat.
Is that what those frozen vegan crumbles found in supermarkets are made from? Basically, yes. Even vegan sausages and canned meat products (like Hormel No Bean Chili) are composed of textured vegetable protein. It's also sold as burgers, chicken strips, in granules, and in flakes. Be aware that there's no taste in the bags of TVP offered on store shelves. These products are meant to have a neutral taste so they can be added to numerous dishes, getting flavored and seasoned accordingly during the cooking process.
Textured Pea Protein (TPP)
If you're sensitive to soy, you might want to give textured pea protein a try. When the product is rehydrated, it mimics the taste and mouth feel of meat. Plenty of plant-based protein burgers on the market are made from TPP and not TVP. Just like the aforementioned soy-based product, TPP is available in bags of crumbles.
There are plenty of affordable protein-packed alternatives to ground beef for meat lovers, vegans, and vegetarians. All that's needed is a little creativity, and you can save a little money on your next dish.