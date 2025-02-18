Cheaper Protein-Packed Alternatives To Ground Beef

With food prices continuing to rise, it might be time to consider other protein options that might be gentler on your wallet. Vegans and vegetarians have been aware of the creative ways to keep protein on the menu without resorting to consuming animal products for years. Some meat lovers are well acquainted with options like beans and tofu, while others might need some introduction.

Occasionally, supermarkets offer sales on other meats that can be cheaper than ground beef, like turkey, chicken, or pork. For those opposed to meatless options, be sure to check sales flyers and stay flexible in the grocery stores that you shop at. If your goal is to save money while sticking to your favorite recipes, plant-based options will be an easy alternative. Converting to a meatless diet has its advantages. Plant derived proteins are less expensive, can be heart-healthy, prevent diabetes, and aid in lowering your weight. The best part is that going meatless can be done gradually, instead of becoming an all or nothing life change.