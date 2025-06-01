How To Recreate Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Butter At Longhorn Steakhouse

It's easy to see why Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the most popular full-service restaurants in the United States. Like its competitor, Texas Roadhouse, the casual dining chain serves various steak cuts, chicken, and seafood at a reasonable price point. It's the perfect spot to go if you want a tasty steak dinner without breaking the bank. But anyone who's tried both chains knows only one thing's missing at Longhorn Steakhouse: the iconic cinnamon butter from Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse's signature whipped butter is flavored with cinnamon, honey, and salt and is the perfect companion to freshly baked bread. The good news is that you can easily recreate Texas Roadhouse's iconic cinnamon butter while dining at Longhorn Steakhouse. The chain uses a cinnamon sugar blend with its sweet potatoes. All you need to do is ask your server to add some cinnamon sugar to your butter, and voila, you have cinnamon butter that tastes amazing when spread on the warm loaf of honey-wheat bread.

The cinnamon sugar ordering hack isn't the only secret menu item at Longhorn Steakhouse. One of the chain's most popular menu items is its Parmesan Crusted Chicken, which includes a signature cheese and garlic blend atop two grilled chicken breasts. However, you can add a parmesan crust to nearly anything on the menu, like steak, salmon, or sides. For example, adding a parmesan crust and topping it with bacon bits is a creative spin on the loaded baked potato. But don't stop there. On TikTok, there are videos of diners adding Parmesan crust to their lamb chops and chicken fingers.