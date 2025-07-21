How Longhorn Steakhouse Keeps Its Steaks So Cheap, According To The CEO

When it comes to chains, LongHorn Steakhouse manages to maintain low prices while still offering steaks that taste far better than homemade. But if it's not sacrificing quality, how does it manage to stay so affordable? In its second and fourth quarter earnings calls, Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden Restaurants, LongHorn's parent company, said the answer is investment.

"LongHorn has made investments over the years, even before COVID, to improve the quality of [its] food and to improve the execution of that food," Cardenas said. "And so things that we've done over those times of making sure that our Grill Masters are well-trained to cook the steaks exactly as the guests like it, and that showed up in our record steaks grilled correctly score this quarter."

It's no secret that little details, like LongHorn offering fewer appetizer options than other steakhouse chains, can increase profit margins, thereby creating more opportunities for investment. But Cardenas says that putting that investment directly into the quality of customers' plates is something they notice.

Customers aren't the only ones reaping the rewards of these investments. Between 2024 and 2025, LongHorn's fourth quarter profits increased by $20.6 million, ending 2025 with a $71.1 million increase in annual sales [per Darden Concepts, Inc.]. From major upgrades in kitchen equipment to a focus on everyday affordability, LongHorn has maintained strong profitability at a time when many chain restaurants are struggling.