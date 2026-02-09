Review: Starbucks' New Bakery Lineup Needed A Little Extra Time In The Oven

Move over Birthday Cake Pops — there's a new Starbucks bakery sheriff in town (or several of them, perhaps). While customers may be used to the chain's usual display of croissants, brownies, and scones behind the glass case, Starbucks has introduced a new collection of bold baked goods with an international twist. Described by the company as "globally inspired," the launch consists of six new menu items: the Berry Blondie, Chocolate Pistachio Loaf, Cookie Croissant Swirl, Dubai Chocolate Bite, Strawberry Matcha Loaf, and Yuzu Citrus Blossom.

From trend-driven chocolate desserts to brightly-colored, fruity treats and tea-infused loaves, the new lineup spans a wide range of flavors and textures. With half a dozen distinctly different pastries arriving at once, deciding which one to try first can feel like a tall order. Luckily, we're here to help. To make your decision, we tried every new item in Starbucks' latest baked goods launch and are giving you an honest review of each one. Here's everything you should know about Starbucks' latest bakery additions.