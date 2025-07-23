Why Coffee Shops Often Don't Make Their Pastries In House

If you've ever wondered where your favorite coffee shop gets its delicious baked goods, you're not alone. It's common for coffee shops to outsource their baking. After all, even Starbucks uses another company to make its cake pops. Food Republic spoke to Arda Barlas, owner of Boxx Coffee, who shared that there's a specific reason why your favorite coffee shop doesn't make its own baked goods. In terms of coffee and baked goods, he said, "These are two different products, so they require two different approaches. Sandwiches can be, and often are, prepared in-house. Pastries, on the other hand, are usually sourced from outside partners."

Whether making something relatively simple, like chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, or a laminated dough dish that's one of the hardest dishes to make from scratch, Barlas said, "Baking in-house comes with its own set of challenges." For starters, coffee shop owners must pay attention to the cost of ingredients and waste, as well as how these factors will impact the bottom line (e.g., if it will cost more to bake in-house). There's also the question of space. "You need room for mixing, kneading, rolling dough, as well as trays, ovens, resting racks, and designated prep stations," explained Barlas. This kind of extra space is something many coffee businesses lack.

On top of that, you need to have a team that can not only make coffee well but also has the technical prowess to execute great pastries consistently. Many coffee shop owners, like Barlas, opt to collaborate with outside vendors whose primary focus is on baked goods. "We trust them to do what they do best, which gives us the time and space to focus on what we do best, serving great coffee," Barlas said.