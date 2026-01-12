The 3 Simple Ingredients Anne Burrell Used To Elevate Chicken Noodle Soup

Anne Burrell became a Food Network icon not just for her many television appearances, but also for her culinary risks and innovation. Even something as simple as her chicken noodle soup recipe received some upgrades, expanding its flavor profile with cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon.

You may associate cinnamon and nutmeg more closely with mulled wine and comforting Middle Eastern stews, but they pair incredibly well with a hearty chicken stock. Underseasoning is a major mistake everyone makes when cooking chicken noodle soup; some tend to focus on directly flavoring the chicken or vegetables. However, by adding a couple of dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg to your stock or broth, you impart a homey aroma to your recipe, infusing it with comforting spices that pair well with other flavors like chicken, onion, and salt. Just a teaspoon of each is enough to impart warm spice flavor while still letting the meat do the heavy lifting when it comes to taste.

But what really sets Burrell's recipe apart is squeezing one lemon into the stock and then letting it simmer. Lemon juice is a powerhouse ingredient that cuts through cooking and chicken fat, bringing other flavors to the surface for a more complex-tasting meal. The result is something just as homey and comforting, but far more delicious. While you should never overthink your chicken noodle soup ingredients, incorporating lemon, nutmeg, and cinnamon broadens your options, allowing you to mix and match for different flavor profiles.