7 Underrated Vegetables To Grow In Your Garden This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to dedicate some TLC to your garden. There are a host of vibrant, delicious vegetables to grow, many of which you might not even know about. If space is a consideration, take heart that many plants can grow perfectly well in raised beds or planters, and this might even be preferable if you're just starting to explore what your green thumb can do and don't want to take on too much.

It's worth noting that garden pests tend to increase in the summer months, but you can actually keep them at bay by sprinkling used coffee grounds around your yard. Some vegetables can take up to a couple of months before they're ready to harvest, but it's important to stay on top of their progress and timelines, as picking them too late can result in overripe and under-flavored produce. These underrated veggies are sure to be a feast for the eyes as well as the stomachs.