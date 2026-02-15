Aldi's Award-Winning Frozen Seafood Item Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

Thanks to Aldi's no-frills business model, the grocery chain can sell food and goods to customers at some of the cheapest prices around — and with what some regard as better quality. The store doesn't limit itself to just pantry and fridge staples, either; you can find a number of luxury food items for excellent prices, like fine European chocolate, rib roasts, and a selection of gourmet cheeses that would astonish any cheesemonger. The chain, along with an excellent meat department, also has an equally good frozen seafood section, including its Specially Selected Snow Crab Clusters, which sell for $20.99 (price dependent on geographic location).

These crab legs actually won the 2025 title for Seafood Product of the Year at the Product of the Year website, and the boxes are fairly hefty, weighing in at 2 pounds per package. That means per pound they cost $10.50, which is a terrific price, especially considering a 1.5-pound box of crab legs at Sam's Club comes out to $16.65 per pound.

What makes these snow crab clusters even more cart-worthy is that they are pretty universally lauded as delicious, particularly by Redditors. "Every time we see them, we buy them," one commenter remarked. You should be spotting them more frequently because, while they used to be seasonal, it appears that customer appreciation has upgraded them to a permanent space in the freezer aisle.