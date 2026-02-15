Aldi's Award-Winning Frozen Seafood Item Belongs In Your Shopping Cart
Thanks to Aldi's no-frills business model, the grocery chain can sell food and goods to customers at some of the cheapest prices around — and with what some regard as better quality. The store doesn't limit itself to just pantry and fridge staples, either; you can find a number of luxury food items for excellent prices, like fine European chocolate, rib roasts, and a selection of gourmet cheeses that would astonish any cheesemonger. The chain, along with an excellent meat department, also has an equally good frozen seafood section, including its Specially Selected Snow Crab Clusters, which sell for $20.99 (price dependent on geographic location).
These crab legs actually won the 2025 title for Seafood Product of the Year at the Product of the Year website, and the boxes are fairly hefty, weighing in at 2 pounds per package. That means per pound they cost $10.50, which is a terrific price, especially considering a 1.5-pound box of crab legs at Sam's Club comes out to $16.65 per pound.
What makes these snow crab clusters even more cart-worthy is that they are pretty universally lauded as delicious, particularly by Redditors. "Every time we see them, we buy them," one commenter remarked. You should be spotting them more frequently because, while they used to be seasonal, it appears that customer appreciation has upgraded them to a permanent space in the freezer aisle.
How to elevate your meals with Aldi's simple, versatile snow crab
Like pretty much all supermarket crab legs (yes, even those in the glass display case), Aldi's version comes completely cooked; all you have to do is reheat them. There are a few different methods for achieving frozen crab leg nirvana, and one of the best ways is to essentially steam them. Just fill a big stockpot with water about halfway, season however you prefer, and once the water is boiling, drop the crab clusters in. It takes less than 10 minutes, and the meat comes out juicy, tender, and flavorful. They're perfectly good on their own, but you would be remiss if you didn't prepare some butter for dipping.
Some enterprising Aldi customers also pick up some of the store's other frozen seafood items, like mussels and shrimp, plus vegetables like potatoes and corn on the cob, and make their own seafood boils. Aldi actually sells a frozen seafood boil, and when it's in stock, fans love to add the snow crab clusters to it while it's cooking for an extra-luxe supper that costs a fraction of what they would pay per person to dine out and enjoy such a meal.