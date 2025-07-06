Aldi's Frozen Seafood Boil Has Everything You Need For Just $10

Aldi has made it its mission to provide high-quality foods at low, low prices; it's a go-to for affordable produce for many people, and its quick-selling Aldi Finds products can offer customers awesome dupes for far less than the name brands. Making high-end items accessible for everyone is part of Aldi's brand identity, and that's especially clear with its bagged, frozen Seafood Boil, which includes a little of everything you need when you're craving the coastal South — all for around $10 (though prices may vary slightly, depending on your location).

The boil bag, which weighs a hefty 35.13 ounces (over two pounds), includes plenty of shrimp and andouille sausage (which is different from boudin), mussels, red skin-on potatoes, and typically about two half-ears of corn on the cob — plus a Cajun seasoning packet that's loaded with flavor. If you were to purchase all those items separately, even at Aldi, it would likely cost you closer to $20.

It couldn't be any easier to make, either; you basically just drop everything into a pot of boiling water for five to six minutes, until the shrimp — which are raw (and thank goodness they are, because if they came cooked, they'd probably turn rubbery while boiling) — reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. And that's it — your feast awaits.