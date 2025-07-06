Aldi's Frozen Seafood Boil Has Everything You Need For Just $10
Aldi has made it its mission to provide high-quality foods at low, low prices; it's a go-to for affordable produce for many people, and its quick-selling Aldi Finds products can offer customers awesome dupes for far less than the name brands. Making high-end items accessible for everyone is part of Aldi's brand identity, and that's especially clear with its bagged, frozen Seafood Boil, which includes a little of everything you need when you're craving the coastal South — all for around $10 (though prices may vary slightly, depending on your location).
The boil bag, which weighs a hefty 35.13 ounces (over two pounds), includes plenty of shrimp and andouille sausage (which is different from boudin), mussels, red skin-on potatoes, and typically about two half-ears of corn on the cob — plus a Cajun seasoning packet that's loaded with flavor. If you were to purchase all those items separately, even at Aldi, it would likely cost you closer to $20.
It couldn't be any easier to make, either; you basically just drop everything into a pot of boiling water for five to six minutes, until the shrimp — which are raw (and thank goodness they are, because if they came cooked, they'd probably turn rubbery while boiling) — reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. And that's it — your feast awaits.
Cooking and preparation tips for Aldi's Seafood Boil
Naturally, people on the internet have some tips and hacks for cooking and preparing Aldi's frozen Seafood Boil. Some people find the seasoning packet to be overly salty (the sodium content for the entire bag is 5,620 milligrams, or 244% of your suggested daily value); the instructions call for just three-fourths of the packet to be used initially, with the rest added once it's done cooking. But some people use only a fourth or a half for the entire boil, while others skip the packet entirely and use their own Cajun or Creole seasonings (depending on how hot they like it).
If you want more seafood boil ingredients to throw into the pot (with the extra water used, you could stretch the seasoning packet), Aldi actually sells many of the same items found in the bag, like bite-sized potatoes, sweet corn, frozen shrimp, sausage or kielbasa, and frozen mussels. The supermarket chain even occasionally sells frozen crab legs as part of its Aldi Finds line — all for the low prices you've come to expect. You could absolutely add any or all of these into your boil to create more of a good thing.