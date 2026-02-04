There's An Oscar-Winning Director Behind Lay's Tear-Jerker Super Bowl Ad

With the Super Bowl looming on February 8, 2026, some big brands have released their ads early. That includes chip and snack food company Lay's, who has pre-released one of its two Super Bowl ads (and teased the other), titled "Last Harvest," which, according to an email shared with Food Republic, was directed by none other than Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, known for films "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."

The one-minute spot is a tear-jerker, which tells the pull-on-your-heartstrings story of a potato farmer who shares his love of farming — and then the farm itself — with his daughter. The commercial was "inspired by a real farming family that Lay's has worked with for decades," the email read, and it's set to a stripped-down, acoustic version of "Somewhere Only We Know."

It's an emotional ad, designed to remind customers that the source of the potato chips they know and love (which started off as a delicacy in restaurants) is from real farms, that have been passed down for generations in some cases. It's also part of the brand's huge refresh efforts, which also includes packaging redesign.