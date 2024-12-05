Make Store-Bought Potato Chips Taste Fresh With One Easy Little Trick

There is absolutely no reason to spend time making snacks and appetizers from scratch when you have a holiday spread or dinner party main course to prepare. There are tons of store-bought salty bites that you can upgrade in a flash, starting with good old potato chips.

All you need to do to turn these fried spuds into something special is heat them in the oven. After a quick pass, the flavors are refreshed, and if you serve them warm, they can almost pass as homemade. Even as they cool, you will find that the chips no longer have that straight-from-the-bag flavor. Plus, heating them in the oven allows you to incorporate herbs, spices, seasonings, and cheese if you wish.

For best results, use sturdy, kettle-cooked chips. Not only can they handle being moved around without breaking, but they also have more of a made-from-scratch flavor. Just heat your oven to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, place the chips on a sheet pan, and bake them for a short while. They won't take longer than about 10 minutes, but you should start checking them at around 5 minutes to make sure they are not getting too browned. Once they are golden and fragrant, they are ready to serve.