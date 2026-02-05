What's New At Costco: February 2026 Edition
Costco remains the go-to destination for bulk-buy bargains for many. With a membership, shoppers get access to a vast inventory of products without significant markups, as the retailer makes most of its profits from membership fees. On top of that, Costco has every aspect of the home covered, offering everything from frozen veggies to state-of-the-art kitchen tech. The chain is also known for regularly rolling out new products both online and in-store, and February 2026 is shaping up to be a particularly exciting month for home cooks of all levels. Now that January and the post-holiday slump are long behind us, it's the perfect time to treat yourself!
Costco's latest arrivals range from practical storage upgrades, like spice racks and cutlery organizers, to indulgent sweet treats straight from its world-famous bakery — perhaps a redemption arc after its controversial, frequently returned muffins. And with February doubling as the month of Valentine's Day, there's no shortage of new, love-themed releases.
Even if you're not a member, you can still shop online and access many — though not all — of its products. That said, one of the biggest perks of having a Costco membership is skipping the 5% surcharge and enjoying faster shipping. Also, for budget-savvy members, the retailer is usually cheaper in-store than online.
These heart-shaped madeleines come in two flavors
For $11.34, the Kirkland Signature Filled Heart Madeleines are the perfect Valentine's treat and are already a hit among fans. The box contains nine cookies, with six pink hearts filled with a raspberry puree, and three golden ones drizzled with dark chocolate and filled with a chocolate-hazelnut spread. On top of that, they contain no artificial colorings!
Full Circle's recycled sponges are a win for the environment
If your New Year's resolution was to reduce your carbon footprint, the $27.99 Full Circle Coconut Heavy-Duty Sponge has got you covered. The box includes 24 sponges made from recycled plastic and coconut husks, which are super tough and great at tackling stubborn grease stains.
Stay hydrated with a ThermoFlask set
Suitable for all regions, the $29.99 ThermoFlask keeps your ice water cold or your coffee hot for hours. It's sold as a two-pack, and you can choose between black and pink or, if that's not your vibe, go for the white and green combo instead.
Never run out of snacks with this variety pack
Want to keep your snack stash sorted for months? Just get your hands on the $23.99 Frito-Lay Flavor Mix. With 56 bags of all-time favorites like Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Sun Chips, and Funyuns, there's literally an option for every craving.
Customize your drawers with this acacia box set
If you're having no luck finding a cutlery organizer that fits your drawers, the $37.99 Seville Classics Acacia Box Set is a clever solution. It comes with 10 differently shaped boxes, so you can arrange them to fit any space perfectly.
Discover the magic of classic Heinz Beans
Canned beans don't have the best reputation this side of the pond, but we believe they're seriously misunderstood. The $8.99 Heinz Beans with Tomato Sauce are a must for a comforting full English breakfast and taste just as good piled onto toast and paired with sharp cheddar — don't knock it till you try it!
Meet your new favorite frying pan
If your current frying pan is nearing the end of its tenure, this 14-inch GreenPan is a perfect replacement. Available in taupe or gray for $34.04, its ceramic nonstick material is a breeze to clean and distributes heat evenly for flawless cooking.
Streamline your barbecue with an outdoor station
Keep your backyard barbecue system running like clockwork with the $399.99 Suncast Outdoor Prep Station with Storage. Think of it as a kitchen island ... but outside. It's perfect for prepping, slicing, and resting your veggies without constant trips back inside, allowing you to focus on your grill game. It even has storage, providing you with a dedicated space to put all your barbecue supplies.
These cookies are rich with brown butter
The $12.47 Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies will certainly appeal to peanut butter fans. The box includes 24 treats made with brown butter dough and filled with an eclectic mix of rolled oats, peanut butter chips, chocolate chunks, and peanut butter candies.
Brighten your fridge with a Tupperware set
Meal prep has never looked so vibrant! The $69.99 40-piece Tupperware set includes assorted cups and bowls in orange, pink, purple, and green. This collection will have your meal prep or leftovers nearly covered and organized, while also adding a pop of color to your refrigerator.
Surprise someone special with a gift basket
If you want to splurge on the special person in your life, look no further than the $84.99 Mrs. Prindables Premium Valentine's Day Gift Basket. This adorable hamper includes a selection of gourmet treats, including chocolate- and caramel-coated apples, chocolate-covered pretzels, assorted caramels, and milk chocolate raspberry bark.
Enjoy fresh sparkling water at home
Elevate your kitchen countertop with the $132.99 SodaStream DUO Water Maker Bundle. This product literally puts sparkling water at your fingertips, while its sleek, minimalist design fits seamlessly into any modern kitchen.
Tackle clutter with a multi-purpose storage rack
Few of Costco's February offerings are as versatile as the $39.99 Seville Classics Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer. With two tiers and pull-out drawers, it could sit on your kitchen counter as a spice rack, slide under your sink to hold cleaning supplies, or even be placed in your pantry to keep things neat and tidy.
Automate your barbecue with this smart grill
Fire up your grill game with the Brisk It Origin 580 A.I. Powered and Wi-Fi Grill for $429.99. This state-of-the-art smart gadget lets you sear, smoke, or slow-cook from the comfort of your phone, all while using artificial intelligence to automate the entire cooking process. Backyard barbecuing has never been so simple!