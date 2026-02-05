What's New At Costco: February 2026 Edition

Costco remains the go-to destination for bulk-buy bargains for many. With a membership, shoppers get access to a vast inventory of products without significant markups, as the retailer makes most of its profits from membership fees. On top of that, Costco has every aspect of the home covered, offering everything from frozen veggies to state-of-the-art kitchen tech. The chain is also known for regularly rolling out new products both online and in-store, and February 2026 is shaping up to be a particularly exciting month for home cooks of all levels. Now that January and the post-holiday slump are long behind us, it's the perfect time to treat yourself!

Costco's latest arrivals range from practical storage upgrades, like spice racks and cutlery organizers, to indulgent sweet treats straight from its world-famous bakery — perhaps a redemption arc after its controversial, frequently returned muffins. And with February doubling as the month of Valentine's Day, there's no shortage of new, love-themed releases.

Even if you're not a member, you can still shop online and access many — though not all — of its products. That said, one of the biggest perks of having a Costco membership is skipping the 5% surcharge and enjoying faster shipping. Also, for budget-savvy members, the retailer is usually cheaper in-store than online.