Why Costco Bakery Muffins Are Frequently Returned

The Costco bakery has developed a major fan base. Many of its items are made from scratch, and shoppers can find everything from custom birthday cakes to the Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf that Reddit is obsessed with. But not every bakery item has been a hit. One product that has received a particularly frosty reception is the new bakery muffins. Fans have complained that they've gone up in price while going down in both size and quality.

Costco shoppers took to the internet to vent their frustration over the change. Previously, the muffins featured a mix-and-match box of 12 muffins for $9.99. At the end of 2024, however, Costco overhauled the muffin system entirely, despite many fans being perfectly happy with the original version. The new muffins are priced lower at $6.99, but the box now includes only eight muffins, each considerably smaller than before. "So that's going from around 83 cents per muffin to around 88 cents per muffin," one Redditor complained.

At face value, the switch looks like a classic case of shrinkflation, a phenomenon of companies reducing the size of a product while keeping the price the same, or in Costco's case, increasing it. This hasn't been the first time Costco has been accused of shrinkflation, and fans have pointed to other products that appear to have shrunk over time, from bakery items to everyday essentials like toilet paper.