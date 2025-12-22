Trader Joe's Best Frozen Dumplings Aren't What You'd Expect

Trader Joe's is the trusty, go-to spot for its unique assortment of quirky, private-label products. Chief among its most delicious offerings is its wide assortment of frozen goods, including an impressive selection of frozen dumplings. But which of these frozen dumplings are a must-have, and which are best left in the freezer? To find out, Food Republic tried and ranked nine TJ's frozen dumplings. The verdict? The Thai Vegetable Gyoza was leagues ahead of the competition.

Priced at a reasonable — though slightly higher — $4.99 compared to the other dumplings, the Thai Vegetable Gyoza more than makes up the difference in flavor. These Chinese-Thai fusion dumplings feature a well-balanced medley of classic dumplings' vegetable fillings, including chives, white cabbage, and white radish. These veggies are then balanced out with the addition of umami-rich soy sauce that makes them the perfect balance of sweet and savory. They're also one of the most accessible dumplings in the line-up, catering to both meat-eaters and vegetarians alike — but unfortunately contain allergens like wheat, soy, and sesame (though these are expected in dumplings).

Another pro of the Thai Vegetable Gyoza is its versatility. There are several ways you can cook up these bad boys, depending on your personal preference. According to Trader Joe's website, you can toss them into a steamer, give them a quick pan-fry, add them to soup, or even microwave them. If you've gotten home from work and want a quick dinner, just pop them in the microwave. For something more complex and visually impressive, add a slurry of water and cornstarch as they pan-fry to create a "skirt" that connects all the dumplings.