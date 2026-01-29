The Cheesy Snack You Likely Ate In The South As A Kid

If you grew up in the South, you probably have fond memories of a stick-shaped cheese snack, but we aren't talking about string cheese or mozzarella sticks. Cheese straws, a savory, crunchy baked confection, are like all soul food: born from efficiency, beloved for flavor.

The exact origin of cheese straws is hard to nail down, with some claiming they originate in Europe and others saying they came about in the South in the late 1700s. Some food historians claim it may have also been a preservation method for Carolina hoop cheese, a cheap but quickly spoilable cheese. Wherever they started, Southern cooks love any recipe that makes scraps or undesirable foods delicious, and they soon developed their own recipes using leftover biscuit dough. Just like barbecue, which Southerners use as a way to make tough cuts palatable, cheese straws soon exploded in popularity, with even First Lady Dolley Madison developing her own recipe.

Today, cheese straws are easily and affordably made, but they're no longer something you only scrounge together when you have ingredients to burn. Their salty, savory flavor combined with crisp, flaky texture makes them a staple in many Southern homes and a premier addition at cocktail parties and gatherings. Factor in the ready availability of different cheeses, and they're one of the easiest homemade snacks to customize and serve.