Why Trader Joe's Signage Art Is A Tad Different At Every Store
Trader Joe's is known for many things. Among them is a visual feast in the unique, artistic signage on display at each store. From the world's smallest Trader Joe's location nestled in a cozy Boston neighborhood, to the busiest TJ's located on the Upper West Side of New York City, each Trader Joe's store is awash with clever, colorful signs, heralding everything from new products to in-store contests.
But no two Trader Joe's stores have identical signage. That's because, unlike other retail chains, the famed grocery brand doesn't send out uniform, corporate-made imaging to its locations. Trader Joe's goes to the polar opposite end of the spectrum, allowing broad individuality among its stores to create unique in-store messaging. On-site artists are employed at each location to create the whimsical, clever signs that greet customers throughout the store. Some TJ's have full-time signage teams dedicated to creating the artwork, while other locations have employees who split their time between sign artistry and ordinary store duties.
The signage guidelines work a little differently at each TJ's location. Some stores give their artistic teams virtually free rein to be creative, as long as their signs convey necessary information and help facilitate product sales. Other stores adhere to specific fonts and structured templates. A particular store's approach to its signage really comes down to the individual location and its management. One thing all the stores have in common, though, is serving up signs that are fun, eye-catching, and full of the uniqueness that defines Trader Joe's.
Sign makers stay busy at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's sign artists keep quite busy. Each of the store's thousands of products gets its own signage, as do all of the displays. Larger displays in the stores are changed out regularly, and each new setup needs new imagery to match. When an item's price changes, a sign update is required. Special visuals are also created to commemorate holidays, sales, new merchandise, and more. All in all, there are always new signs to be made at Trader Joe's.
The messaging on these posters, placards, and chalkboards is kept simple, so customers can take in key details, like pricing, at a glance. Some signs may also include interesting, helpful, or amusing details about an item. Trader Joe's takes pride in its neighborhoods, so a location might also design signs that celebrate local culture. This same approach is found on some reusable shopping bags, which pay visual homage to the cities where Trader Joe's locations are found.
Because of the uniqueness of Trader Joe's in-store artwork, a trip to a store can be something like visiting a signage art museum. If you want to see the ever-changing "museum," there's no entrance fee, of course. All you need is your colorful Trader Joe's shopping bag and some time to kill. There are a handful of states that don't have a Trader Joe's, though. If yours is one of them, don't despair — the good news is you can request a Trader Joe's in your town. The company even encourages it!