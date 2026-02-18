8 Delicious Ways To Cook Broccoli
I don't know about you, but I think broccoli is easily one of the best veggies around. It's packed full of nutrients, making it oh so good for you, dietary-wise, and well, it's just downright delicious. If you know all of the best ways to cook it, there's no stopping it from becoming the star of any plate. After all, from roasting to blanching and baking to stir-frying and beyond, broccoli is far from a one-trick pony in the culinary world. Take advantage of its versatility and master the various ways to cook it, and you'll be in for a treat. I mean, yes, we are talking about a vegetable, but yum!
If broccoli isn't already vying for a spot in your heart as the absolute best veggie to ever grace the Earth, watch out. Something tells me it might just secure the number one spot once and for all after you read about the eight delicious ways to cook the green, leafy vegetable found below. Don't believe me? Give a couple of them a try, don't forget seasoning takes you far, and something tells me you'll be jumping on board in no time at all.
Roast broccoli for maximum flavor and a delectable texture
Roasting broccoli on a sheet pan in the oven couldn't be simpler. It may take a bit more time than some of the other cooking methods that serve the humble veggie well, but oh man, does it pay off in the flavor department. How so? Well, roasting broccoli leads to slightly caramelized edges, i.e., delectably crunchy blackened spots throughout that are sure to bring you over to the dark side after a single taste. In fact, even without additional seasoning, roasted broccoli packs a flavorful punch. Score!
There are plenty of pro tips for roasting veggies, and they all apply to broccoli. From coating them in oil and seasonings (maybe citrus and garlic) to laying them out in a single, spread-out layer on a sheet pan before roasting, getting all the details right is key to achieving the perfect roasted results. When it comes to broccoli specifically, you'll want to roast florets at a high temperature. About 425 F should do the trick. Depending on the size of the florets, roasting will take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, so keep an eye on them and remove them when you notice the signature browning effect we all know and love. Then, you can use it as a side dish or to make something like a roasted broccoli rabe sandwich. You don't have to get fancy, though. Something as simple as roasted broccoli and store-bought alfredo sauce makes a delectable pairing.
Blanch or steam and then bake broccoli for the perfect texture and lots of flavor
Baking broccoli is great and all, but sometimes using the method in tandem with steaming or blanching leads to the tastiest results. It sure as heck speeds things up in the oven as well. When it comes to making the most drool-worthy broccoli, fast isn't always a priority, but for the occasions when it is, steaming or blanching it and then following it up with a quick bake is here for the win. It still provides crunchy results similar to when you straight-up roast broccoli, but with an added edge.
An instance when blanching or steaming and then baking broccoli will serve you well is with any recipe that calls for smashing it. For example, za'atar and parmesan smashed broccoli benefits from a quick boil for five minutes, followed by smashing, seasoning, and then baking at 425 F for 10 minutes. The same goes for crispy smashed broccoli with garlic, Parmesan cheese, and smoked paprika — Although that specific recipe calls for steaming your broccoli florets for about eight to 10 minutes, smashing, seasoning, and then baking at 400 F for about 20 minutes. Either way, these varied cooking methods result in smashed broccoli that is undeniably going to turn some heads and maybe even steal some hearts. Yum!
Boil broccoli and add it to countless dishes
When you want to get back to basics, boiling broccoli is another fantastic cooking method that shouldn't be overlooked. The key, however, is to make sure you don't boil it for too long. If you do, it loses its vibrant green color and easily becomes overly mushy. Don't worry, though. Preventing both of these blunders from happening is as easy as keeping your eye on it while it cooks, and maybe even setting a timer. I know that's what I do (I can't be trusted to keep track of it otherwise, lol).
As for which dishes boiled broccoli works in, the sky's the limit. Seriously, once it gets perfectly soft yet still with some bite, you can season it and add it to just about anything you can think of. Best of all, it only takes about three or four minutes once the florets hit the boiling water. You can even streamline things when making pasta dishes, such as chicken and broccoli linguine, by boiling the noodles and broccoli in the same pot. All you have to do is boil the pasta according to the directions on the box and add the broccoli for the last three minutes. What, really? Yup, and it couldn't be simpler. Boiling our favorite green veggie is also perfect when making broccoli pesto. Due to the fact that you will be blending it with other ingredients, you'll want to boil it for an additional minute, though.
Batter and deep fry broccoli for added crunch
Typically, when we think of broccoli, we picture it as a super healthy ingredient. And it is. However, that doesn't mean you can't batter and deep-fry it to golden perfection. Ask me how I know. As far as cooking methods for broccoli go, battering and deep frying are somewhat elaborate, but you better believe it is more than worth it. If you've ever had tempura broccoli from your favorite Japanese restaurant, you know what I mean.
You don't have to stick to tempura batter with broccoli, either. Whatever your favorite style of batter is, it sticks to broccoli florets wonderfully. A great variation any bacon lover needs to try is broccoli rockets, which, while they sound intriguing, are essentially floured and fried florets with a few extra things added to the batter — cheese, onions, and bacon, to be exact.
However you decide to batter your broccoli, pair it with a delicious dipping sauce, and prepare to be blown away. A few sauces that are more for than up for the job include honey mustard (maybe with hot honey for some added kick), ranch, blue cheese, lemon aioli, ponzu sauce, and the list goes on. Heck, even something as simple as soy sauce or mayonnaise would work as well, so feel free to experiment and see what new dipping sauce and fried broccoli combinations you can come up with.
Sauté broccoli for quick, easy, flavorful results
Sautéing broccoli is a tried-and-true method you are sure to have attempted at least once. Why? Well, it's so darn simple and effective, of course. You can easily monitor cooking progress the entire time — it's not like sticking it in the oven where opening the door impedes cooking — and adding more seasoning as you go is beyond simple as well. My personal favorite reason is that I get to taste it while it's cooking, but I have no restraint.
For simple sautéed broccoli, all you have to do is chop your veggie up to the desired size, toss it in a pan with oil, season, and watch as the magic happens. You'll want to stir it a couple of times as well, but, duh. After about seven minutes, it should be all set. The time will vary a bit based on size and your preferences for doneness, but it won't take long. Oh yeah, feel free to add other ingredients to the mix as well.
If you really want to turn up the heat — pun intended — you can also sauté broccoli in a cast iron pan heated to the point of smoking to make dishes like charred broccoli in a coconut, lime, and fish sauce. Thanks to the extreme temperatures cast iron pans are capable of reaching, they allow you to get some of the char we are all smitten with from roasting right on our stovetop.
Steam broccoli to preserve nutrition and achieve the perfect mix of soft and crisp textures
Steaming broccoli is another fantastic cooking method if you are looking to get the job done quickly. Plus, according to BBC Food, steaming veggies is far superior to boiling them when it comes to nutrient retention. Whether nutritional value is a top concern for you or not (I mean, you're still eating broccoli), it certainly gives whoever is eating them a lot more bang for their buck. When feeding picky kids who aren't super keen on green veggies, it's something to consider.
So, how do you steam broccoli to perfection? For simple steamed broccoli, just wash and trim your head of broccoli, and steam for about three minutes. This goes for a steamer appliance or a mesh basket hovering over boiling water. A few seasonings never hurt, either, so go ahead and sprinkle some salt and maybe lemon over the top before serving as well. Really, though, broccoli takes well to a world of seasonings, so there's no need to limit yourself to the basics, unless you want to. That also goes for adding other veggies to the steaming basket. However, different veggies cook at different times, so some planning will be required if you opt to go that route.
Stir-fry broccoli with yummy sauces to make it burst with flavors
Stir-frying broccoli with tasty sauces is another version of sautéing it, but it takes it to the next level. Not only do you get the benefit of a yummy sauce to boost flavors, but it opens the humble veggie up to a world of possibilities. Plus, thanks to the use of a wok, which gets extremely hot, cooking broccoli can be accomplished in just a couple of minutes. What's not to love?
I don't know about you, but when I think of stir-fry, Asian cuisine is the first thing to come to mind. So, without further ado... A few delectable stir-fried broccoli recipes that feature creative sauces include things like Beef and Broccoli, saucy teriyaki beef and vegetable noodles (tofu or tempeh could also be substituted for plant-based diets), chicken almond gai ding, lo mein, and so much more. However, if you want to get creative, all you truly need to make a yummy stir-fry sauce is three ingredients: Soy sauce, cornstarch, and some type of broth — bone, chicken, veggie, any of them will do. Adding a little sesame oil is always a good idea as well, but really, three ingredients are all you need to be well on your way to a delicious stir-fry sauce. Which, of course, you can use with broccoli and whatever else you want to cook it with.
Air fry broccoli for the best of multiple cooking methods
Air fryers and broccoli can be friends, but it isn't the easiest pairing. Still, when you get the process right, air-fried broccoli is a delicious alternative to traditional cooking methods. In fact, it is a favorite in my home. Admittedly, I'm a bit obsessed with my air fryer — we are a match made in heaven — but anyone will rally around the appliance if they manage to pull off perfectly air-fried broccoli.
So, what makes air frying broccoli so complicated? It's the fragility and varying textures of the florets, of course. However, frozen broccoli is a different story. As it turns out, it's one of the best veggies to toss in the air fryer because it leads to deliciously crispy edges. If you've been paying attention, this is similar to what you get when you roast broccoli, but thanks to your air fryer's ability to get things done quickly, only takes a fraction of the time. Hooray! Plus, the crunchy edges make air-fried broccoli ideal for dipping in delicious sauces of all kinds. Again, this should remind you of another cooking method we've discussed — battering and deep frying florets. Thanks to the lack of added flour and egg and a minimal amount of oil, though, it holds firm as a healthier alternative. So, whether you are in the midst of a love affair with your air fryer like me or not, it's ready to help you make the most of your frozen broccoli florets.