8 Delicious Ways To Cook Broccoli

I don't know about you, but I think broccoli is easily one of the best veggies around. It's packed full of nutrients, making it oh so good for you, dietary-wise, and well, it's just downright delicious. If you know all of the best ways to cook it, there's no stopping it from becoming the star of any plate. After all, from roasting to blanching and baking to stir-frying and beyond, broccoli is far from a one-trick pony in the culinary world. Take advantage of its versatility and master the various ways to cook it, and you'll be in for a treat. I mean, yes, we are talking about a vegetable, but yum!

If broccoli isn't already vying for a spot in your heart as the absolute best veggie to ever grace the Earth, watch out. Something tells me it might just secure the number one spot once and for all after you read about the eight delicious ways to cook the green, leafy vegetable found below. Don't believe me? Give a couple of them a try, don't forget seasoning takes you far, and something tells me you'll be jumping on board in no time at all.