Saucy Teriyaki Beef and Vegetable Noodles Recipe

We often associate stir-fries with Chinese food, but this teriyaki beef and noodle dish tastes just like something you'd get in a Japanese restaurant. Developer Julianne De Witt tells us, "I like this recipe because it's hearty and healthy," and it has all of the components that make for a complete dinner: crispy, fresh vegetables, starchy noodles, and succulent strips of beef in a sweet and savory sauce.

If you're surprised to see baking soda used as a dry rub for the steak, the reason for including this secret ingredient is that it's used for velveting, a process many Chinese restaurants use in their stir-fries. When you sprinkle the steak with alkaline baking soda, this raises the pH and breaks down the muscle fibers. Baking soda also seals in moisture, keeping the meat juicy and soft as velvet.

While baking soda may be an unexpected addition to a meat marinade, there's one ingredient that you won't see in this stir-fry sauce. Instead of thickening it with cornstarch, you will simmer it down into a reduction. "The result," De Witt says, "is a concentrated, slightly sweet sauce that works perfectly with the beef and vegetables."