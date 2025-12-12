The Perfect Sauce For Roasted Broccoli Is Likely Already In Your Pantry

Although so widespread, broccoli is a contentious vegetable, dividing diners since childhood. If you're repellent to the green florets, few recipes will change your mind. However, for those fond of the food, the culinary potential is enormous. For instance, say you've followed Julia Child's secret for roasted broccoli, and now have a pan of the vegetable on hand. Sure, you could simply season with salt and pepper and call it a day, but why not reach for the cheesy delights of Alfredo sauce to add to the appeal?

The two ingredients go hand-in-hand, with the creamy and savory flavors of the Alfredo perfectly contrasting broccoli's bitter bite. Throw in some optional garlic for good measure, and you'll have a classic American flavor profile. For maximum convenience, enjoy the pairing standalone, simply heating up the best store-bought Alfredo sauce. Or throw in some pasta — like fettuccine or penne — and upgrade the side dish into dinner. The combination also seamlessly meshes with proteins like canned tuna, cooked chicken, sausage or even clams, making broccoli-Alfredo a trusty duo to remember.