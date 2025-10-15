Review: Noodles & Company's New Chili Garlic Ramen Is As Tasty As It Sounds
Noodles & Company has been turning heads with its collection of delicious noodle bowls for quite some time. The chain's favorites range from simple (Buttery Parmesan Noodles and Creamy Cheddar Mac) to delightfully unique takes on pasta classics (Cajun Shrimp Fettucine, Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo). Asian noodle dishes are nothing new for Noodles & Company — anyone who has tried the Pad Thai or Spicy Korean Steak Noodles can attest — but the chain is taking things up a notch with its newest release: Chili Garlic Ramen.
The name sounds tasty enough, but the real question is whether this ramen could hang with the Noodles & Company classics. Luckily, I was able to score a bowl of Chili Garlic Ramen before it's officially on the menu, and it's quite the dish. Made with authentic ramen noodles sourced from a reputable Brooklyn company (Wonton), veggies, and a custom blend of Asian spices (including chili and garlic, duh), and is surprisingly brothless. I was eager to see whether the combination of ingredients and flavors measured up — after all, this bowl is going to cost a bit more than your average packet of Maruchan instant ramen, so it ought to taste that way. Let's see if it did.
Price and availability
Noodles & Company Chili Garlic Ramen is available to the general public starting October 17, 2025, but the chain's Noodles Rewards members will have access a couple of days early, meaning they can snag a bowl now. The Noodles Rewards membership levels are based on points that are accrued through purchases and lead to discounts and other perks (like being able to taste a new offering a little sooner than everyone else).
An order of the new Chili Garlic Ramen costs $8.95, so thankfully, it is on par with the other yummy dishes that grace the menu. Of course, you'll have to pay a bit more if you want to add a protein, like steak, chicken, or tofu. It's got quite a bit of flavor already, so additional protein isn't needed, but I can't imagine it hurting this dish.
Chili Garlic Ramen Taste Test
Noodles & Company's Chili Garlic Ramen is advertised as a brothless, buttery ramen bowl bursting with umami flavor. In short — it's true to its advertising. When my bowl arrived at my table, I was instantly pleased by the eye-catching mix of colors. An once I went in for a big bite, I realized the flavors wouldn't let me down, either.
As anticipated, the Chili Garlic Ramen was super garlicky and buttery, and I loved that about it. The buttery sauce mixed with a blend of Asian spices and a dash of Parmesan cheese was on point as well. With each mouthful, I got the blast of flavor promised by the marketing — the kind of flavor that any ramen-lover could fall for.
The noodles themselves were also phenomenal. Springy, long, fresh-tasting, and cooked to perfection, I could tell Noodles & Company didn't skimp on the namesake ingredient. As for veggies, the Chili Garlic Ramen contains a smattering of diced green onions, purple cabbage, and freshly cooked spinach (all fantastic ramen bowl upgrades). Altogether, they ensured I not only got lots of springy noodles in every bite, but a nice mix of crunch as well. Talk about textural heaven.
My only complaint, and it's not a big one, is that I would have appreciated way more heat — like, three times as much. I'd say it was a mild spice level at best, but the heat did build on my lips and tongue as I continued eating. Still, more chili crunch, please!
Final thoughts
After scarfing down my bowl of Chili Garlic Ramen at a ridiculous speed that I'm not necessarily proud of, I can confidently tell you that it is freaking phenomenal. The springy noodles are the star of the show, but the veggies and spices certainly don't take a back seat. Plainly put: The dish comes together in spectacular fashion.
Don't worry about the Chili Garlic Ramen at Noodles & Company being brothless, either. Butter is a surefire ramen upgrade regardless, so it manages to do the heavy lifting without any issue — in fact, I'd say it makes things better. Considering it is made fresh to order as well, it puts anything you can make with a jar of sauce or a packet of instant ramen to shame.
Will I forgo Noodles & Company's Creamy Cheddar Mac (my all-time favorite menu offering) and opt for the Chili Garlic Ramen forevermore? Definitely not. However, something tells me I sure will be ordering the mac less frequently. The Chili Garlic Ramen hit the spot — even if I'll wind up requesting a little extra spiciness next time around (and you should, too!).