Review: Noodles & Company's New Chili Garlic Ramen Is As Tasty As It Sounds

Noodles & Company's Chili Garlic Ramen is advertised as a brothless, buttery ramen bowl bursting with umami flavor. In short — it's true to its advertising. When my bowl arrived at my table, I was instantly pleased by the eye-catching mix of colors. An once I went in for a big bite, I realized the flavors wouldn't let me down, either.

As anticipated, the Chili Garlic Ramen was super garlicky and buttery, and I loved that about it. The buttery sauce mixed with a blend of Asian spices and a dash of Parmesan cheese was on point as well. With each mouthful, I got the blast of flavor promised by the marketing — the kind of flavor that any ramen-lover could fall for.

The noodles themselves were also phenomenal. Springy, long, fresh-tasting, and cooked to perfection, I could tell Noodles & Company didn't skimp on the namesake ingredient. As for veggies, the Chili Garlic Ramen contains a smattering of diced green onions, purple cabbage, and freshly cooked spinach (all fantastic ramen bowl upgrades). Altogether, they ensured I not only got lots of springy noodles in every bite, but a nice mix of crunch as well. Talk about textural heaven.

My only complaint, and it's not a big one, is that I would have appreciated way more heat — like, three times as much. I'd say it was a mild spice level at best, but the heat did build on my lips and tongue as I continued eating. Still, more chili crunch, please!