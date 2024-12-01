What Actually Happened To Quiznos And How Many Locations Are Left?

It may seem like a dim memory in fast food history, but once upon a time — way back in the early 2000s — a sandwich company was blazing trails across the United States. We aren't talking about Subway; this chain was poised to possibly unseat even that market-dominating giant. The quickly expanding brand was Quiznos, and in its heyday, the company had 4,700 locations across the states. But what started out as a major success story turned into a textbook example of how not to operate a restaurant chain. Quiznos has less than 200 remaining locations in the United States as of November 2024 — just a tiny fraction of the stronghold it once possessed.

So, what exactly led to the downfall of this once-promising brand? The answer is multifaceted. At the heart of it, the company was engaging in practices that made it almost impossible for franchisees to turn a profit. Angry location owners ultimately banded together and took legal action against the company. While competitor Subway is no stranger to lawsuits, that sandwich leader hasn't encountered a perfect storm like the one that ultimately crushed Quiznos.

A combination of expensive settlements and related public relations fallout, devastating strategic moves made by Subway, the Great Recession of 2009, a disastrous leveraged buyout, and, ultimately, a bankruptcy filing (owing to massive debt, similar to TGI Friday's cause for bankruptcy) led to a widespread rash of rapidly closing restaurants and a downward spiral that Quiznos has never recovered from.