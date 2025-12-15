We Have Colorado To Thank For America's First Thai Restaurant

If you're a fan of dishes like Thai curry peanut soup and chicken pad see-ew, imagining takeout night in a world without Thai food is a formidable thought. But pre-1960s, Americans didn't know the joys of the cuisine. That all changed when a woman named Liliad Chittivej opened Chada Thai in Denver, Colorado, a dining spot widely credited as being America's first Thai restaurant.

Chittivej was a native of Thailand who followed her physician husband to the United States. Different accounts also spell her first name as La-Iad, Liad, and more, but she was known to her American friends and customers as "Lily." Accounts also vary as to exactly when Chada Thai debuted — some say it was in 1962 while others hold with 1961, but the majority of sources peg it as occurring in 1959. Whenever precisely Chada Thai opened its doors, it brought the first taste of a new cuisine to Denverites and, if reports have it right, to Americans.

Chada Thai offered a perhaps much-needed novel experience in a time when fast food dining and franchise restaurants had become widespread, and burgers flowed freely throughout the land. Frozen foods, such as TV dinners and budget-friendly meals like fish sticks and fries, were also filling bellies in American households. Thai food, with its diverse ingredients and unfamiliar spices, was something entirely new.

The restaurant served up authenticity in both appearance and cuisine. The decor included vivid decorations like native dancing regalia — founder Lily is said to have sometimes entertained her customers with traditional Thai dances — and the food was of a kind that American-born Denver diners had never tasted before.