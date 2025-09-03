The US State That Produces The Most Beer Isn't Michigan Or Texas
Is there anything as refreshing as a cold (or sometimes warm) pint of beer? While you've likely dabbled in the hoppy beverage and maybe even tried the smoky beer trend, have you ever thought about exactly where your beer comes from? It's an exciting thought, and while you may initially picture a state like Texas as being the beer capital of the U.S., it's Colorado that produces the most barrels per year. In fact, the state had produced 14.2 million barrels of beer by the third quarter of 2024. This checks out as Colorado has been the reigning champion for years regarding beer production, knocking out over 20 million barrels throughout 2022.
Coming in second place in 2024 was Ohio, producing 13.4 million barrels within the first three quarters of 2024, followed by Texas, which produced 11.9 million barrels. Now, just because a state produces the most beer doesn't necessarily mean it's where the most beer is consumed. In fact, Colorado doesn't even make the top 10 when it comes to actually drinking the stuff. The top contender is New Hampshire, with the average adult drinking about 43 gallons per year.
Beer isn't just for drinking
While enjoying a pint or two at a baseball game or when relaxing at home is one way to enjoy beer, there are other culinary uses for it. For instance, cooking with beer is a beloved method that's been used for years. You can add a light beer, such as a pilsner, to your batter for tasty fried food like beer-battered cod, onion rings, or even fried chicken. If you have some Guinness, you can use it for a classic Guinness beef stew. Beers also work well in different types of chili by adding notes of nutty flavor while also balancing out the richness of the dish. It can also work as a tenderizer for meat, working especially well in chili since it cooks low and slow.
Additionally, there are some unexpected beers that you can use in your baked goods. For example, stouts work especially well since they already have notes of chocolate and coffee. You can use these in rich recipes like a double chocolate cake. On the other hand, amber ales can work really well with recipes that are spiced, like gingerbread cookies or spiced carrot cake, as the hint of caramel typically found in an amber ale. But regardless of which style of beer you choose for your cooking, there's a good chance it was brewed near the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.