The US State That Produces The Most Beer Isn't Michigan Or Texas

Is there anything as refreshing as a cold (or sometimes warm) pint of beer? While you've likely dabbled in the hoppy beverage and maybe even tried the smoky beer trend, have you ever thought about exactly where your beer comes from? It's an exciting thought, and while you may initially picture a state like Texas as being the beer capital of the U.S., it's Colorado that produces the most barrels per year. In fact, the state had produced 14.2 million barrels of beer by the third quarter of 2024. This checks out as Colorado has been the reigning champion for years regarding beer production, knocking out over 20 million barrels throughout 2022.

Coming in second place in 2024 was Ohio, producing 13.4 million barrels within the first three quarters of 2024, followed by Texas, which produced 11.9 million barrels. Now, just because a state produces the most beer doesn't necessarily mean it's where the most beer is consumed. In fact, Colorado doesn't even make the top 10 when it comes to actually drinking the stuff. The top contender is New Hampshire, with the average adult drinking about 43 gallons per year.