7 Ways To Get The Most Out Of A Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Costco rotisserie chickens seem like a miracle. A $5 bag of bliss, you can't help but wonder how they stay so cheap. Any time the prospect of roasting a chicken at home worms into your brain, Costco's chicken appears to you in a vision: come to me, it whispers. With several years of professional restaurant experience under my belt, I've gotten into more intimate contact with chickens than I'd have liked; I've also been witness to brilliant tricks to get as much flavor as you can from the food you're making. More crucial here, however, is my near-religious devotion to Costco rotisserie chickens. That charming, undeniable bird is a divine figure, offering rewards for those who worship. Once you pray at the altar of that salty, brindled roast chicken, to not do so would feel like transgression.

These are all postulations, of course. This publication is not recommending that you kneel down and beg the chicken on its plastic throne to provide you with sustenance. On the contrary, the best way to honor it is to desecrate it yourself: use the bones to make a stock, shred the breast meat with your hands, deep fry the skin to crispy paradise. From now on, you will squeeze every ounce of love out of a Costco rotisserie chicken, and it will reward you accordingly.