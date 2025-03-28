The Best Cut Of Meat To Use When Making Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is one of life's simple pleasures — and you only need four ingredients to make a great one. While chicken salad is a straightforward dish to make, we were wondering which cut of meat is the best to use for a flavorful and juicy result. Food Republic spoke to Owen Han, Self-Taught Chef, Content Creator, and Cookbook Author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich" to get his expert opinion on which type of chicken is superior for the protein-packed salad.

"I always go with boneless, skinless chicken breasts which are ideal because they are lean and mild in flavor, allowing other ingredients to shine," Han said. When prepping your store-bought chicken breast, make sure to remove any extra fat, bones, or other trimmings that the butcher may have missed. "I also avoid using chicken skin and cartilage, as they can make the texture unpleasant."

And don't worry, if you're in a hurry and only have canned chicken on hand, it can still work for a delicious, quick, and easy chicken salad — just keep a few things to keep in mind. "Purists might question canned chicken but I think it's fine in a pinch!" the expert told Food Republic. "Just be sure to drain and rinse it to remove excess sodium and improve texture." When using canned chicken, you can also elevate the mixture by adding a few additional ingredients like lemon juice or mayonnaise for a flavor refresh.