The Best Cut Of Meat To Use When Making Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is one of life's simple pleasures — and you only need four ingredients to make a great one. While chicken salad is a straightforward dish to make, we were wondering which cut of meat is the best to use for a flavorful and juicy result. Food Republic spoke to Owen Han, Self-Taught Chef, Content Creator, and Cookbook Author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich" to get his expert opinion on which type of chicken is superior for the protein-packed salad.
"I always go with boneless, skinless chicken breasts which are ideal because they are lean and mild in flavor, allowing other ingredients to shine," Han said. When prepping your store-bought chicken breast, make sure to remove any extra fat, bones, or other trimmings that the butcher may have missed. "I also avoid using chicken skin and cartilage, as they can make the texture unpleasant."
And don't worry, if you're in a hurry and only have canned chicken on hand, it can still work for a delicious, quick, and easy chicken salad — just keep a few things to keep in mind. "Purists might question canned chicken but I think it's fine in a pinch!" the expert told Food Republic. "Just be sure to drain and rinse it to remove excess sodium and improve texture." When using canned chicken, you can also elevate the mixture by adding a few additional ingredients like lemon juice or mayonnaise for a flavor refresh.
Tips for making the best chicken for chicken salad
Once you have your boneless, skinless chicken breast ready to go, cooking it thoroughly is the first step to perfecting your chicken salad. "Poaching the chicken in salted water or broth keeps it moist and tender," Owen Han shared. Poaching the chicken shouldn't take too long, just about 10 to 12 minutes, depending on their size. The expert elaborated, "Once cooked, you can chop it for a chunkier texture or shred it for a more cohesive, scoopable salad — both work fine!" While we love both options depending on our mood, we do believe that shredded chicken makes for the best chicken salad.
After the chicken has been cooked and chopped (or shredded), you can then add some seasonings to boost its flavor. "Try celery salt, smoked paprika, curry powder, and/or a dash of cayenne for depth," Han suggested. It is also a good idea to season fresh chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic powder during the cooking process to add a flavorful base to your meat. While you may want to serve it alongside some crackers, consider serving your chicken salad with some apples for a sweet and savory bite.