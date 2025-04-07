Transform Your Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken From A Mushy Mess To A Crispy Delight

Store-bought rotisserie chicken is undoubtedly an enormous timesaver, and when you buy it from the right place, it can be a money-saver, too. But if you're looking for chicken with the crispiest skin, it sometimes doesn't deliver. Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, has advice that will change that.

”Letting a rotisserie chicken sit uncovered in the fridge overnight actually works — it dries out the skin just enough to help it crisp up beautifully when you reheat it," Littley said. "Kind of like how you'd air-dry chicken before roasting it for the best golden skin. It's a trick worth trying if you're all about the texture, especially when you're planning to reheat [the chicken] in the oven or air fryer.”

The reason this works is that the moisture on the surface of the chicken needs to be eliminated in order to achieve crispiness. That's why many experienced cooks recommend patting proteins dry with paper towels before cooking them. Even if the chicken's skin was perfectly crispy when it finished cooking at the store, often the skin moistens while it's in the container. Leaving it uncovered in the fridge will help revive it when it's reheated.