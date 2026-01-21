7 Ways To Use Hummus In Everyday Cooking

Hummus is not something we think of as an ingredient. It's a dip, occasionally a sandwich spread, maybe you'll go crazy and use a potato chip instead of a pita one time. Its role beyond these options has been obstructed for no apparent reason. We will tolerate this no longer. Gone are the days of hummus as a dip; into the era of hummus as an ingredient we enter. It belongs not just on a plate or a charcuterie board, but in soups, pizzas, and pastas. Hummus is only limited by your view of it.

To upgrade this tried and true basic hummus recipe into a restaurant-quality hummus at home, a few ice cubes and a sprinkling of baking soda will do the trick. The former adds more air into your dip as you are blending it, resulting in a creamier and lighter emulsion; the latter breaks down the skin of the chickpeas as you are soaking them, making your end result smoother.

If plain hummus floats your boat no longer, then Max Sussman's lentil pistachio hummus will make you fall hard for it again. Of course, these everyday uses will also work with store bought hummus if you're in a pinch. All of them, however, will push your hummus horizons past where you ever thought they could go.