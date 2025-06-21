The Best Place To Buy Fresh Pizza Dough Is Your Local Pizzeria

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing hits the spot quite like pizza, but homemade pizza is a whole new level of deliciousness. If you're intimidated by all the mishaps that can come with making homemade pizza dough, or you don't have the right flour on hand, there's no shame in buying some pre-made dough.

While you can always grab some pizza dough from the refrigerator aisle of your local supermarket, there's one place that you may not have considered before: your local pizzeria. Yup, you read that right. Perhaps not the most obvious choice, but most pizzerias will gladly sell you some of their dough balls for a price (when this Food Republic writer worked in a pizzeria, we'd sell them for about $3 a piece, though I imagine that has increased a bit since then).

One positive about getting your dough from the pizza shop is that you know it's ultra fresh — many pizzerias make fresh dough every couple of days, if not each day. Another benefit is that there typically won't be any funny ingredients or preservatives, given that most fresh dough just has flour, water, yeast, olive oil, salt, and sugar. Once you pick up your dough balls, you can go ahead and make your pizza that same day, or keep the dough chilled in the fridge for a day or two before using it.