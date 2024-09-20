The Fun Way Costco Celebrates Its Store Anniversaries

It's hard to believe there was ever a time when shoppers didn't have a Costco warehouse close by, offering bulk toilet paper, Kirkland-branded groceries, rotisserie chicken that's a step above the rest, and a $1.50 hot dog from the famous food court. The first ever Costco opened in Seattle, Washington in 1983, and as of 2023, the retailer has expanded to a whopping 859 warehouses, per VisualCapitalist. Each location that opens adds to the Costco legacy, and deserves a celebration when it has hit certain milestones. Many Costco warehouses have started a tradition of treating their employees with a giant sheet cake on the anniversary of their location's opening date.

The customizable sheet cake dessert from Costco's bakery is a classic — but the cakes made especially for a store's anniversary are an extra-large treat. A warehouse in Madison Heights, Michigan celebrated its 25-year anniversary with a cake so giant it needed to be supported by stacks of crates. A photo of the cake was posted to a Reddit thread on r/Costco, showing off an intricate design of the warehouse's exterior.

According to the original poster, this location shared the love with both employees and members, offering shoppers a slice as they entered the store. Meanwhile, Costco location 106 in Aurora Village celebrated its 30-year anniversary with an extra-large cake featuring the Costco logo and a message of thanks to employees and members. One commenter replied to the Reddit post, "Took me a while to realize that the cake was actually a cake," due to its size.