The Costco Free Sample Rule Parents Should Know About
Costco is a store that encompasses multitudes, including a number of opposing truths. For example, while the average Costco location is around 146,000 square feet, so it could be stuffed to the gills with items, the big box retailer only carries a mere 4,000 SKUs – whereas most supermarkets sell in the realm of 30,000. Meanwhile, Costco also sells most items in larger-than-life bulk sizes — while giving away the smallest portions as part of its free sample program, which is a genius money-maker for the company. But, recently, Costco has had to crack down on who exactly it gives out samples to, and parents should be aware of this ongoing rule: No kids can receive samples without an adult present.
It's a pretty reasonable ask, considering the many ingredients that populate most foods these days, and the plethora of food allergies that kids can possess. How awful would it be if an employee were handing out samples of fan-favorite Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, and your child ran up to grab one while your back was turned — and they have a gluten allergy? Sure, it might be inconvenient for you to have to give the "okay" every time your child wants a sample, but it's for the best reason — every child's in-store health and safety — so we think it's worth the hassle.
Another Costco free sample rule that everyone should know about
If you were using your kids to swipe you more samples while you stood with your cart around the corner, and now find that this game plan is no longer feasible, don't fret. The free samples that Costco gives out are actually unlimited, so you're welcome to have as many as you like. However, there is some sample etiquette you can follow to ensure you don't abuse the freebies system.
First, only take one or two each time you're at the front of the line; this ensures that everyone else at least gets to try the food (of course, if there's no one else in line and there are a plethora of samples out, you could perhaps ask for more politely). Second, do get in line and wait patiently to reach the station each time you want to refill on any given samples — there are no frequent flyer perks or fast passes at Costco.
Third, and this is a big one that applies to the samples system overall: Don't stand there and wait while a new batch of samples cooks so that you can swoop in and collect them all. This clogs the aisles with the huge Costco carts (especially on the busiest days and times to shop), inconveniencing pretty much everyone; worse, it might encourage others to stand around and wait, too, exacerbating the issue.