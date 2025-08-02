The Costco Free Sample Rule Parents Should Know About

If you were using your kids to swipe you more samples while you stood with your cart around the corner, and now find that this game plan is no longer feasible, don't fret. The free samples that Costco gives out are actually unlimited, so you're welcome to have as many as you like. However, there is some sample etiquette you can follow to ensure you don't abuse the freebies system.

First, only take one or two each time you're at the front of the line; this ensures that everyone else at least gets to try the food (of course, if there's no one else in line and there are a plethora of samples out, you could perhaps ask for more politely). Second, do get in line and wait patiently to reach the station each time you want to refill on any given samples — there are no frequent flyer perks or fast passes at Costco.

Third, and this is a big one that applies to the samples system overall: Don't stand there and wait while a new batch of samples cooks so that you can swoop in and collect them all. This clogs the aisles with the huge Costco carts (especially on the busiest days and times to shop), inconveniencing pretty much everyone; worse, it might encourage others to stand around and wait, too, exacerbating the issue.