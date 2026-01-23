How This Pennsylvania Costco Location Caters To Amish Customers

Costco is known for mixing it up location-to-location when it comes to product offerings, like how some stores carry limited-time bakery treats (such as its tropical-inspired guava sweet rolls), while others do not. The warehouse chain doesn't shy away from catering to specific niche markets, and that is nowhere more apparent than in its Lancaster, Pennsylvania, store. Lancaster is famous for its Pennsylvania Dutch, or Amish, culture; up to 37,000 residents in the county are Amish. These people, who are descendants of the original German émigres starting in the 1600s, form a strict Christian sect, some of whom eschew automobiles in favor of traditional horses and buggies. And so the Lancaster Costco, adaptive as ever, has special parking in its lot to accommodate this mode of travel.

Yes, off to one side, there is a purpose-built, open-front shed just for the horse-drawn Amish, which provides water for the animals, as well as some much-needed shade on hot, sunny days. And in case anyone gets confused as to what the barn is for, a sign affixed to the front clearly states, "Horse and Buggy Parking Only."

The Amish shopping at Costco might seem incongruous, but they make practical purchases that align with their values. So while you might not see them buying a flat-screen TV or a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo from Costco, they may stock up on toilet paper or canned goods.