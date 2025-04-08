Does Costco Sell Kosher Food? Here's What You Need To Know

If you have a kosher shopping list, you may wonder which stores are your best bets for finding what you need. Is wholesale giant Costco, for instance, a good option? Costco offers a variety of kosher goods, but possibly not everything you're looking for. It largely depends on location.

Costco Wholesale's customer service website states that many of its warehouses keep kosher goods regularly stocked. To find out if your Costco is one of them, you have to inquire at your local store — it's definitely not a standard practice across all locations. The world's smallest Costco store in Juneau, Alaska, for instance, is less likely to have the kosher options you want compared with a larger warehouse in a more populated area. The world's busiest Costco, located in Iwilei, Hawaii, has a much lower-than-average assortment of kosher goods.

Customers report that Costco stores in locales with high Jewish populations are much more likely to stock a plentiful kosher assortment. If enough patrons request these items, Costcos have been known to begin carrying them specifically to suit the local demographic. Some warehouse stores even have dedicated kosher sections. For the ones that do, customers report finding kosher poultry, beef, frozen meats, dairy products, baked goods, and even knishes.

One example is the Costco Business Center located in Southfield, Michigan, which is in the Detroit metro area. One of the biggest Jewish communities in the United States is found in metro Detroit, and the kosher findings at this Costco location certainly reflect that. Over 900 kosher food items are available for local delivery from this venue.