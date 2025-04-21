Costco's Tropical-Inspired Bakery Treat You Probably Won't Find In Your Warehouse
If you were wondering if all Costco locations have the same limited-time treats, the answer is no, they do not, and this is no more apparent than where the warehouse chain's latest bakery release is concerned. One Instagram user, Laura Jayne Lamb, revealed Costco's newest returning bakery drop: Guava sweet rolls, a.k.a Mayorca Suprema, described by Lamb as "soft, slightly sweet yeast rolls with guava and Danish icing." They're also pretty stunning when all together in the tray, with the cream-colored icing and reddish-pink guava filling swirled over the rolls (there are orange-topped sweet rolls, too).
But there's a catch: They are currently available only in Hawaiian locations, though Florida and Puerto Rico have been selling them for some time, too, according to the comments on Lamb's video. The rolls sell for $8.99 for 12, and while that might seem fair, it appears they were once only $3.99 in Puerto Rico in the past. Still, Lamb remarks in her video, "I feel like these need to be in every store," and the comments concur, with people piping up from California and New York, saying they would gladly welcome the rolls in their states. Wouldn't you?
Costco has been serving up guava goodies for years
These guava sweet rolls join a whole collection of guava-flavored goods that Costco has stocked on store shelves over the years. As it happens, the warehouse chain sells actual guava fruit, though in the U.S. it's through its Business Center website, so you'd have to invest in quite a lot of it. If you're in Canada, you can actually purchase household-sized amounts of guava fruit, as well as two-packs of guava juice, too (yet more Costco items available in Canada but not the U.S.). If you're in the U.S. and live near the border, you could always make a quick trip up north to a Canadian Costco.
In 2023, Costco sold guava-flavored organic CoCo Rolls (with the accompanying green price tag, of course), which were well-received, and in December 2024, Costco released a not-too-sweet guava spread, which could be used to top a cream cheese bagel or as a filling in home-baked goods — your own version of guava sweet rolls, perhaps? While these items were only temporary, if you'd like to see them again to get your guava fix — or you want to petition for the sweet rolls to be sold at your local Costco — you can put it in a written request with the "Tell us what you think" comment cards in Costco stores.