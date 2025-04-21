Costco's Tropical-Inspired Bakery Treat You Probably Won't Find In Your Warehouse

If you were wondering if all Costco locations have the same limited-time treats, the answer is no, they do not, and this is no more apparent than where the warehouse chain's latest bakery release is concerned. One Instagram user, Laura Jayne Lamb, revealed Costco's newest returning bakery drop: Guava sweet rolls, a.k.a Mayorca Suprema, described by Lamb as "soft, slightly sweet yeast rolls with guava and Danish icing." They're also pretty stunning when all together in the tray, with the cream-colored icing and reddish-pink guava filling swirled over the rolls (there are orange-topped sweet rolls, too).

But there's a catch: They are currently available only in Hawaiian locations, though Florida and Puerto Rico have been selling them for some time, too, according to the comments on Lamb's video. The rolls sell for $8.99 for 12, and while that might seem fair, it appears they were once only $3.99 in Puerto Rico in the past. Still, Lamb remarks in her video, "I feel like these need to be in every store," and the comments concur, with people piping up from California and New York, saying they would gladly welcome the rolls in their states. Wouldn't you?