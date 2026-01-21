You Should Be Dipping Grilled Cheese In This Sauce For The Perfect Complement
Grilled cheese and tomato soup are a classic marriage of comfort food goodness, but if you're looking for a sweet upgrade, look no further than your fridge — or pantry. Instead of dipping your crunchy, cheesy sandwich into a steamy soup, try dunking it into applesauce for an unexpectedly delicious pairing.
From watermelon and feta or manchego to fig jam served with Gouda, fruits and cheese are a match made in food heaven. And when it comes to grilled cheese, there is no shortage of fruity elevations — Ina Garten likes to upgrade her ooey-gooey sandwich with mango chutney, and Giada de Laurentiis likes to level hers up with lemon. But this upgrade is simple — just take your favorite recipe for grilled cheese, cook it up in the skillet, and settle in with a bowl of applesauce next to it. The savory cheese (especially cheddar) pairs perfectly with the natural sweetness of the apples while the smoothness of the sauce provides a pleasant contrast to the crusty bread.
While you can easily pick up a jar of applesauce at the store, it's also easy to make at home. Just dice up a few apples, grab some sugar, and combine them both with a bit of water on the stovetop or in a slow cooker. Once they are soft, mash (or puree) away. For a naturally sweet sauce, opt for Fuji or Honeycrisp. If you want to give it a tangy edginess, try using Granny Smith. For the best of both worlds, use a variety of apples to create a balance that's sure to take your grilled cheese-dipping to the next level.
How to pair grilled cheese with applesauce
You can likely dip nearly any grilled cheese into your favorite applesauce, but if you want to achieve the holy grail of pairings, consider tailoring the filling of your grilled cheese to the flavor profile of your applesauce. For instance, if your sauce leans sweet (think: Fuji, Gala, or Golden Delicious), try layering on cheddar or fontina. Meanwhile, for sauces that tend to be on the tangy or tart side, like those incorporating Pink Lady or Granny Smith apples, creamy brie works well. Finally, for sauces that fall in the middle, create a harmonious balance with Gouda.
As for the applesauce itself, add-ins can kick the combo up a notch, too. Cinnamon is a natural go-to, and not only does it pair well with the fruit, but it also plays nicely with a variety of cheeses as well. Or, add a little grown-up nuance to the mix by sprinkling spiciness into the sauce — cayenne, crushed red pepper flakes, or chili flakes will all do the trick. And if you want to double down on the heat, slather some Sriracha mayo on the bread for your sandwich before you grill it, too. Finally, if you're making your own applesauce, for a little more complexity, add in other fruits. Up the tartness with some cranberries, or round it out with peaches or pears, or add a pop of color and flavor with berries.