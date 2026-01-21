You Should Be Dipping Grilled Cheese In This Sauce For The Perfect Complement

Grilled cheese and tomato soup are a classic marriage of comfort food goodness, but if you're looking for a sweet upgrade, look no further than your fridge — or pantry. Instead of dipping your crunchy, cheesy sandwich into a steamy soup, try dunking it into applesauce for an unexpectedly delicious pairing.

From watermelon and feta or manchego to fig jam served with Gouda, fruits and cheese are a match made in food heaven. And when it comes to grilled cheese, there is no shortage of fruity elevations — Ina Garten likes to upgrade her ooey-gooey sandwich with mango chutney, and Giada de Laurentiis likes to level hers up with lemon. But this upgrade is simple — just take your favorite recipe for grilled cheese, cook it up in the skillet, and settle in with a bowl of applesauce next to it. The savory cheese (especially cheddar) pairs perfectly with the natural sweetness of the apples while the smoothness of the sauce provides a pleasant contrast to the crusty bread.

While you can easily pick up a jar of applesauce at the store, it's also easy to make at home. Just dice up a few apples, grab some sugar, and combine them both with a bit of water on the stovetop or in a slow cooker. Once they are soft, mash (or puree) away. For a naturally sweet sauce, opt for Fuji or Honeycrisp. If you want to give it a tangy edginess, try using Granny Smith. For the best of both worlds, use a variety of apples to create a balance that's sure to take your grilled cheese-dipping to the next level.