The Sweet Secret Ingredient Ina Garten Adds To Her Grilled Cheese

There are few things more comforting than an ooey-gooey grilled cheese. Two slices of buttery bread toasted to golden perfection sandwiched between creamy, melty cheese — simple, yet indulgent in the best way possible. This easy, lunch or dinner is pure decadence especially served with a cozy bowl of roasted tomato soup. It's classic and beloved by nearly everyone, including the one and only, Barefoot Contessa.

Ina Garten is known for making comforting, simple recipes that are delicious and easy enough for anyone to make, but she always has a few culinary tricks up her sleeve to add a touch of sophistication. From adding coffee two ways to chocolate cake and lemon zest to mashed potatoes, Garten has improved many dishes with a secret ingredient. In that list of dishes is, of course, the humble grilled cheese.

While perfect as is, Garten includes one unexpected sweet ingredient in her recipe, and that's mango chutney. She uses an extra sharp Vermont cheddar and pairs it with the sweet and luxurious spread. This combo works so well because the cheddar is sharp and yet creamy while the chutney is tangy and slightly sweet — so it balances the components of the sandwich quite well.