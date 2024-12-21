The Butter Swap To Spice Up Your Grilled Cheese

From its crispy, butter-grilled outside to the ooey gooey innards, the grilled cheese sandwich is a tried and true classic. Though variations of cheese and bread have existed throughout time across cultures, the modern grilled cheese most likely originated after sliced bread and cheese became economical (probably the 1920s).

One of the best ways is swapping out that butter for mayonnaise for the crispiest results, but not just any kind — sriracha mayo! The switch already provides a perfect crisp to grilled cheese due to mayo's higher smoke point, but adding the spicy sauce delivers a playful kick and flavor contrast to the dish.

Sriracha mayo dressing is readily available in stores, but it's easy enough to whip up at home. To do this, simply combine mayonnaise and sriracha sauce to your taste and preferred heat — you can then add a little bit of lemon and black pepper if you want to jazz it up.

Those intrigued by this hot take, but who want something different than sriracha, needn't worry as there's another option right in the spice rack. A dash of chipotle seasoning in the sandwich prior to grilling can add a sweet, spicy, smokey flavor as well. I have personally been known to sprinkle the latter in my tomato soup when I enjoy the historic pairing. The result is a resounding chef's kiss of a flavor explosion, so it's a natural inclusion in the sandwich itself. Mix the chipotle into your mayo or add it directly to your sandwich — whichever way you prefer to get a kiss of flavor.