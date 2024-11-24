Liven Up Plain Grilled Cheese With The Extra Citrus In Your Fridge

A grilled cheese sandwich, historically served with a side of tomato soup, is certainly a classic comfort food. But there is a twist to elevate this dish even further -– the addition of lemon. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis introduces a unique take on the traditional sandwich by incorporating sugar-sprinkled lemon slices into a mozzarella-based grilled cheese. This combination of sweet, tart, and savory takes a classic dish and turns it into a zesty experience.

Then, sprinkle sliced and deseded lemon with sugar before placing it in the sandwich for cooking. The sugar on the lemon slices caramelizes, mellowing the tartness while complementing the milky mozzarella. This adds a burst of freshness and a unique texture to the classic grilled cheese.

The caramelization process occurs at temperatures around 320 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to the Maillard reaction — which causes the bread to become deliciously crisp and brown thanks to amino acids and sugars combining to create those craveable flavors and striking coloring.

It's important to note that the type of cheese you use can significantly impact the final result. Mozzarella is an excellent choice due to its high moisture, elastic texture, and mild, milky flavor. This stretch comes from the pasta filata process — stretching the cheese curd in hot water to make a plastic-like consistency often found in Italian cheeses. You can also experiment with the bread to create the sandwich of your dreams — and consider using a waffle iron to get an extra crispy grilled cheese.