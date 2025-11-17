9 Underrated Costco Foods That You Might've Ignored
While we all know and love Costco for its bulk products and great deals, Costco isn't just the place to stock up on paper towels or gigantic bags of chips. There are many hidden gems hiding within the aisles that could become your next favorite if you take the time to look. Before you head to the food court for those famous hot dogs, pause and take a look down some of the aisles you normally would walk right past.
Regular Costco shoppers have taken to food blogs, Reddit, and other forums to sing the praises of some very under-appreciated foods that aren't getting the love they deserve. From breakfast staples like syrup and jam to Italian luxuries like Parmesan and pesto, there is something to be found to enhance every meal of the day (and, of course, snacks!). Whether you're stocking up to host friends and family or are just looking to switch up your weekly grocery haul, these are some of the best finds at Costco that you may have overlooked in the past.
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
Fresh Parmesan is a necessity for any good dish, especially over a piping hot pasta dinner. But high cheese prices can have you contemplating reaching for whatever is cheapest. Now, you don't need to compromise flavor for the price tag. Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano has been quietly sweeping review boards for items that Costco shoppers absolutely need to try. This nutty, salty Parmesan is sure to win you over from the very first bite. Aged for 24 months — and sometimes longer — this cheese is imported from Italy straight to the refrigerated section of your local Costco.
Magazines such as Cook's Illustrated have written up Costco's Parmesan cheese and given glowing reviews. Fans of this purchase enjoy it over classic dishes such as spaghetti and other pastas, and also shave it over salads or serve it with crusty bread. Many well-known chefs prefer to grate their own Parmesan, but a pre-grated version is also available for purchase. This item is perfect for foodies and deal-hunters alike, bringing you a slice of Italian luxury in your own kitchen.
Kirkland Signature Italian Basil Pesto
Although summer has officially exited the scene and we've moved onto colder weather, you can still find summer-fresh flavors in Kirkland Signature's Italian Basil Pesto. This pesto, imported from Italy, is made only from simple, high-quality ingredients such as Genovese basil, pure olive oil, and aged Parmesan. A Redditor says, "Costco's pesto is so good I barely need to make my own anymore." The flavors are so rich and fresh, you won't be grinding your own pine nuts and basil any time soon.
The simple ingredients and complex flavors of this pesto make it great for enhancing a variety of dishes. Costco shoppers add it to salads, pasta, sandwiches, and even toss it on their eggs or into soups for an earthy, bright flavor boost. Kirkland Signature Pesto is versatile, so you can find any number of uses for it beyond the traditional pasta. While it lasts a few weeks in the fridge, some buyers freeze the pesto to make it stretch even longer.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter
Costco is known for carrying a wide variety of brands in every department from canned goods to dairy. This, of course, includes the plethora of butter brands you'll find lining the store's shelves. If you normally stick to one brand of butter, consider the possibility of switching to Kirkland Signature Salted or Unsalted Grass-Fed Butter. Many Costco shoppers are converting from their long-time butter loyalties and switching over to Kirkland Signature thanks to its creaminess and rich flavor. Some consumers even compare it to Kerrygold, a notoriously flavorful and upscale butter choice, saying it's fresher and creamier than the Irish brand.
Not only is the flavor notable, but the price is almost unbeatable for the flavor and rich golden color that's typical of higher-end butter. Whether you're cooking, baking, or finishing off a dish with butter, it's important that your choice delivers a rich, simple flavor without any oily residue or chemical aftertaste. Since Kirkland butter is free of additives, it melts well, is great for baking, and is creamy all the way through.
Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco
There are so many special occasions that fill our days and are worth celebrating — from graduations to new jobs to promotions. If you want to keep something in the house that feels fancy but won't break your budget, Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco DOCG stands out. This Prosecco is light and bubbly without being overly sweet, making it perfect to celebrate any occasion or enjoy with no occasion at all. This beverage is imported from Asolo, a village in Italy. This import means it's one of the few bottles labeled as DOCG, a mark of exclusivity and high quality.
Shoppers on Costco Reddit forums are huge fans of this one, claiming it's "comparable to others in the $30 to $40 range." This Prosecco is one of the best alcoholic beverages you can find at Costco, and has floral notes, alongside notes of pear and green apple. Some consumers compare it to brands such as La Marca or other higher-end Proseccos, but you can grab this one from Costco for less than half the price. This drink is great to have on hand, keeping a bottle chilled in the fridge in case of any impromptu toasts.
Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes
Everyone loves fresh fruit, but with your favorites going out of season, or if you just don't feel like going through the hassle of washing, peeling, and cutting fruit up every time you crave it, dried fruit is a tasty and unique alternative. Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes have developed a loyal fanbase as they slowly become a shopper favorite. They're made with just one ingredient: organic mango. No preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, no added anything. This is a high selling point to many shoppers buying for themselves or for their families, as many dried fruits contain additives or sugars.
Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes are chewy, naturally sweet, and taste perfectly tropical. They're perfect for snacking on the go or adding to breakfasts like yogurt or oatmeal. They're a healthier alternative to mindless snacking options like candy or chips, and can still satisfy that unrelenting sweet tooth. If you're looking to snack smarter, let these dried mangoes become a pantry staple.
Kirkland Signature Dark Maple Syrup
Maple syrup snobs rise up. If you're a fan of the real stuff, as opposed to the corn syrup imitations, Kirkland Signature Dark Amber Maple Syrup is going to ruin any chance of you ever buying the fake stuff again. Imported from Canada and made from real, pure Canadian maple tree sap, this syrup is rich and sweet without being overly thick and sticky. Because it's an amber syrup, it's a bit darker and a bit sweeter than other syrups, adding to the depth and complexity of the flavor. A Reddit user notes, "It's one of the best values in the warehouse."
Naturally, this syrup is a show-stopper on waffles and pancakes, but Costco shoppers also use it in glazes and marinades for meat, and even in their cocktails. You can also substitute maple syrup in place of brown sugar in certain baked goods for a deeper maple flavor. While this syrup can be compared in taste to high-quality artisan syrups, the price is nowhere near as high. Whether you douse your Sunday breakfast in it or stir it into your coffee, you don't have to feel like you're spending too much on a good thing.
Kirkland Ground Coffee
Prices at your favorite coffee shops are steadily climbing, incentivizing coffee lovers to make their morning beverage at home. Instead of splurging for the big-name coffee grounds, reach instead for Costco's Kirkland Signature Ground Coffee. Not only is this coffee flavorful and full-bodied, but it's also extremely affordable compared to more well-known café brands. This coffee is actually produced by the same roasters that produce Starbucks coffee, so the flavor and quality are undeniable.
There are several varieties to choose from, such as House Blend, Pacific Bold, and Colombian, so you can switch up your morning coffee as often as you would at the coffee shop. These beans are perfect for lattes, cold brew, or sipping on their own. The House Blend is a medium-roast coffee with smooth notes of caramel, while the Colombian roast is darker and bolder with nutty undertones. The variety in roasts and flavors ensures that you'll never be bored with your morning drink.
Kirkland Signature Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
If ice cream sundae night is a nightly occurrence in your household, you want to make sure you're stocking up on good-quality ice cream that tastes great and isn't a pressure point on your wallet. Kirkland Signature Premium Vanilla Ice Cream spares no expense in the quality department: it's made with whole-food ingredients like cream, egg yolks, and vanilla extract, and has a decadent texture for the price point. One Costco shopper states that it's so thick and creamy, it's comparable to a custard dessert.
To some shoppers, it's the "best vanilla ice cream ever." The indulgent texture comes from a butterfat content that's higher than that of many other brands. Kirkland Signature has around 16% butterfat, while other standard ice cream brands usually contain around 10%. This ice cream pairs well with pies, brownies, and your favorite toppings, but is also decadent to enjoy all on its own. Use it for milkshakes, smoothies, or affogatos with some Kirkland Signature espresso. If you're a firm believer that vanilla ice cream is boring, this treat challenges you to change your mind.
Kirkland Canned Chicken
There's been one food focus that seems to have overtaken all others this year: protein. How can we get enough protein, and how can we do it without relying on processed, sugary protein bars and shakes? As it turns out, Kirkland Signature Canned Chicken Breast is a great source of protein and easy to turn into a tasty, protein-packed meal. At first glance, you might not see canned chicken as a Costco superstar, but this item has become a favorite for meal preppers and busy families alike. What sets this apart is that, unlike many varieties of canned meat, there are no preservatives or additives. Just chicken, water, and a bit of salt.
Users are gradually realizing the versatility and usefulness of this grocery item. Someone commented in a Costco Reddit forum, "These things got me through college." It's extremely cost-effective and packed with nutrients. This chicken can be used in soups, salads, casseroles, or any variety of other meals, like easy chicken enchiladas. It's not rubbery like other pre-packaged chicken, and Costco shoppers like to stock up because it has a long shelf life. Canned chicken is practical and versatile, and a worthwhile consideration if you're looking for new pantry staples.
Methodology
To find the most popular up-and-coming hidden gems at any given store, I like to cross-reference several forums, such as Reddit, with popular food blogs. There are numerous food blogs that focus on items you can find at Costco, so I had a wide range of options to work with.
I look for items that are mentioned across two or three of these platforms, and if it's something I also purchase myself, that's an added bonus. There are numerous websites filled with people who have done the research to find underrated products at a great price. If you're feeling like your typical grocery haul is getting stale, there are plenty of resources available.