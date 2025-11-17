9 Underrated Costco Foods That You Might've Ignored

While we all know and love Costco for its bulk products and great deals, Costco isn't just the place to stock up on paper towels or gigantic bags of chips. There are many hidden gems hiding within the aisles that could become your next favorite if you take the time to look. Before you head to the food court for those famous hot dogs, pause and take a look down some of the aisles you normally would walk right past.

Regular Costco shoppers have taken to food blogs, Reddit, and other forums to sing the praises of some very under-appreciated foods that aren't getting the love they deserve. From breakfast staples like syrup and jam to Italian luxuries like Parmesan and pesto, there is something to be found to enhance every meal of the day (and, of course, snacks!). Whether you're stocking up to host friends and family or are just looking to switch up your weekly grocery haul, these are some of the best finds at Costco that you may have overlooked in the past.