The Tenderest Pork Chops Aren't Made On The Stovetop But In This Hands-Off Kitchen Appliance

Savory yet mild, pork chops are one of those versatile dishes that serves as a blank canvas for a variety of flavors. You can pair them with fruity toppings like cherry mustard or applesauce, or stuff them with cheese for a Spanish take on pork chops. However, if you're not careful, your chops can become dry and tough. While there are tips and tricks for cooking a juicy pork chop on the stove, if you want the most tender meat possible, consider cooking it in a slow cooker.

Similar to chicken breasts, pork chops are a lean cut of meat that doesn't require very long to cook. While it may sound counterintuitive to make them in a slow cooker, it's actually perfect for pork chops. Without a lot of marbled fat to keep it moist, the cut is prone to drying out and overcooking, which is why you should think twice before grilling pork chops. When you make them in the slow cooker, the low-and-slow, consistent heat that slowly breaks down the meat's connective tissue, keeping it tender and infusing it with tons of flavor.

This method is also super convenient. Instead of worrying about accidentally overcooking your pork chops, you can set them in the slow cooker and go about your business, returning to juicy, flavorful pork chops when they're ready.