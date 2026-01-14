The Tenderest Pork Chops Aren't Made On The Stovetop But In This Hands-Off Kitchen Appliance
Savory yet mild, pork chops are one of those versatile dishes that serves as a blank canvas for a variety of flavors. You can pair them with fruity toppings like cherry mustard or applesauce, or stuff them with cheese for a Spanish take on pork chops. However, if you're not careful, your chops can become dry and tough. While there are tips and tricks for cooking a juicy pork chop on the stove, if you want the most tender meat possible, consider cooking it in a slow cooker.
Similar to chicken breasts, pork chops are a lean cut of meat that doesn't require very long to cook. While it may sound counterintuitive to make them in a slow cooker, it's actually perfect for pork chops. Without a lot of marbled fat to keep it moist, the cut is prone to drying out and overcooking, which is why you should think twice before grilling pork chops. When you make them in the slow cooker, the low-and-slow, consistent heat that slowly breaks down the meat's connective tissue, keeping it tender and infusing it with tons of flavor.
This method is also super convenient. Instead of worrying about accidentally overcooking your pork chops, you can set them in the slow cooker and go about your business, returning to juicy, flavorful pork chops when they're ready.
More tips for making delicious pork chops in the slow cooker
It's important to note that not all pork chops are ideal for slow cooking. You'll want to avoid thin, boneless chops, for example. Without a bone to mitigate moisture loss, they'll cook too quickly and become tough. Look for thicker bone-in cuts, like blade, shoulder, sirloin, or rib chops. These cuts have more marbled fat and connective tissue, which means they'll become more tender as they cook.
For super flavorful chops, sear them for 2-3 minutes per side until browned, then place them in the slow cooker. This will give your final product a gorgeous color and complexity. To impart more flavor, use plenty of butter and consider adding onions and mushrooms to the pan while searing.
To keep the chops moist, add a cooking liquid, such as water, broth, wine, or gravy. To complete the dish, consider layering in veggies like carrots and potatoes for taste and texture, or an acidic element like sliced green apples or drained sauerkraut, which will help balance the richness of the meat. Cook on low for 5-6 hours, checking on them to ensure they don't overcook. Once finished, pair your pork chops with your favorite side, like this easy mashed potato recipe, and enjoy.