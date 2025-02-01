The Lean Meat You Should Think Twice About Before Grilling

Is there anything more disappointing than preparing a beautiful pork chop, only for your first bite to be rubbery and tough? This is a risk you take when attempting to cook this classic dinner on the grill, which is why those planning to enjoy a meal of succulent pork chops might want to consider alternate preparations.

Pork chops are generally very lean cuts of meat, with a fat content often somewhere between chicken breasts and legs. Because there's so little marbling to render, despite being a relatively thick cut, the pork doesn't get the extra infusion of moisture that makes meats high in intramuscular fat, such as ribeyes, so tender and juicy when they come off the grill. This means pork chops tend to dry out internally before achieving that beautifully browned exterior every grill master aims for.

While you can definitely cook a delicious pork chop on the grill, it's less risky to utilize a two-step cooking method. Start the chop on the stove, searing it to get the perfect crust, then move it to a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven and cook it for five to 10 minutes to bring it to temperature. For those looking for consistency, sous vide is an excellent alternative to cook pork chops. A sous vide machine ensures the internal temperature is even throughout the meat, and a pan-sear at the end locks in the flavors and creates the caramelized crust that makes the exterior so tasty.