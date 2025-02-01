The Lean Meat You Should Think Twice About Before Grilling
Is there anything more disappointing than preparing a beautiful pork chop, only for your first bite to be rubbery and tough? This is a risk you take when attempting to cook this classic dinner on the grill, which is why those planning to enjoy a meal of succulent pork chops might want to consider alternate preparations.
Pork chops are generally very lean cuts of meat, with a fat content often somewhere between chicken breasts and legs. Because there's so little marbling to render, despite being a relatively thick cut, the pork doesn't get the extra infusion of moisture that makes meats high in intramuscular fat, such as ribeyes, so tender and juicy when they come off the grill. This means pork chops tend to dry out internally before achieving that beautifully browned exterior every grill master aims for.
While you can definitely cook a delicious pork chop on the grill, it's less risky to utilize a two-step cooking method. Start the chop on the stove, searing it to get the perfect crust, then move it to a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven and cook it for five to 10 minutes to bring it to temperature. For those looking for consistency, sous vide is an excellent alternative to cook pork chops. A sous vide machine ensures the internal temperature is even throughout the meat, and a pan-sear at the end locks in the flavors and creates the caramelized crust that makes the exterior so tasty.
Tips for success if you do grill your pork chops
Grilling the perfect pork chop is tricky, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. For those committed to this method, there are a few key tips to keep in mind. Regulating temperature is crucial to grilling a pork chop without it drying out. Try the two-zone method: Start the chops directly over the flames to develop a nice exterior, then move them to the cooler side of the grill and cover them to finish cooking with indirect heat. A meat thermometer is essential for ensuring you've hit the ideal internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for pork chops.
Choosing the right cut of chop is also important in keeping the meat as moist as possible. A thicker pork chop is more likely to develop a nice sear on the outside without overcooking, and center-cut chops tend to cook more evenly without becoming dry or chewy.
Marinating your pork chops for at least two hours before grilling also helps the meat retain moisture during the cooking process. A marinade with sugar, such as a Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, also enhances the caramelization process when exposed to heat, giving you the best chance at achieving the crust of your dreams. Just allow the pork to come close to room temperature before transferring it from the fridge to the grill, as this helps prevent uneven cooking.