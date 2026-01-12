Should You Install Concrete Kitchen Floors? Here's What To Know

When designing a kitchen, the questions are most often whether a quartz or granite countertop is better, or if open-shelving would work for your space. Often, flooring gets overlooked. But in the kitchen, where the floor bears the brunt of foot traffic, spills, and stains, it not only serves an integral role in functionality, but overall aesthetic too. One potential contender for kitchen flooring is concrete, but how well does it actually hold up in this high-traffic, mess-prone space? To find out, Food Republic spoke with Angie Kreller, interior designer at Yabby.

According to Kreller, concrete flooring has many functional benefits. "In general, it's very hard wearing, which makes it great for kitchens where there are heaps of people coming and going," Kreller explained. Its smooth surface also makes it extremely easy to sweep or vacuum, and well-installed concrete flooring can last up to several decades. Despite some functional benefits, there are several drawbacks. While it retains heat excellently, it retains the cold just as well, which is a factor to consider for those without underfloor heating, Keller added. Keller also noted that concrete is a hard material, which can be uncomfortable for those who spend long periods standing in the kitchen. In this case, a kitchen-friendly rug may improve comfort.

As for aesthetic appeal, Keller said that it has both a modern and minimalistic look, which aligns with the trendy German-style kitchens that are popping up everywhere. Although it's certainly stylish, concrete is a loud material and will play a leading role in determining the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. If you're looking for, say, a rustic, trendy farmhouse-style kitchen, concrete simply won't fit the brief.