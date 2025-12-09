The Kitchen Storage Feature That Makes Your Space Look Cluttered
Open shelving might look stylish on design blogs, but in real kitchens, having everything out on display can quickly create an atmosphere of visual clutter if not designed with intention. To learn more about why this storage style can sometimes be a design faux pas, Food Republic spoke to Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D.
"Open shelving leaves everything in plain sight, which means that even the most organized decor can look chaotic if there's too much visual variety," Juzėnaitė explained. "Mismatched dishes, labels on jars and bottles, and a mix of materials and colors can create visual noise." Sure, this style can work if you're going for an eclectic, lived-in kitchen aesthetic, but if your kitchen design style is more aligned with the ultra-trendy minimalist look, the heavy visual clutter can quickly undermine the calm, streamlined look that you're trying to achieve. In these cases, closed cabinetry would be a much better fit.
"Unlike closed cabinets, open shelving doesn't provide a place to 'hide' practical but less attractive items that are necessary in any kitchen," Juzėnaitė added. While on-display items such as Ina Garten's favorite brand of Dutch oven can add an aesthetic touch to your trendy country-style kitchen, mismatched stacks of plastic food containers, utensils, or clunky small appliances can turn your kitchen from charmingly homey to messy and cluttered. If you're set on open shelving, a smart approach is to pair it with closed cabinetry, giving you space to tuck away less visually appealing essentials while still displaying your curated pieces.
How to make open-shelving work
Don't get us wrong — open shelving isn't automatically a recipe for visual clutter. When planned intentionally, it can add charm to your kitchen and provide a stylish way to display your most beautiful items. According to Evelina Juzėnaitė, "Think of open shelving as a place for stylish and beautiful items, not just storage."
For example, a great way to arrange your items for both aesthetic and practical appeal is to focus on functional placement. Create a designated space for your mugs, cups, and pantry essentials so you always know where to reach. This will also make your open-shelving design look intentional rather than like disorganized clutter. If you have shelving above the stove, exclusively use this area for your pots and pans, which keeps your most-used cookware within easy access while also preventing visual clutter elsewhere in the kitchen. "Also, combine closed containers, such as ceramic jars or baskets, for small items to not overload the space," Juzėnaitė added.
"Another common mistake is ignoring the color palette," she noted. To keep things looking tidy, you could invest in matching cookware and storage sets to put on display, or consider buying kitchenware in colors that'll never go out of style. "Repeat shapes and textures to create uniformity," she recommended. By prioritizing color harmony and thoughtful placement, your open shelving will become a truly tasteful and functional centerpiece for your kitchen.