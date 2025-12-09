The Kitchen Storage Feature That Makes Your Space Look Cluttered

Open shelving might look stylish on design blogs, but in real kitchens, having everything out on display can quickly create an atmosphere of visual clutter if not designed with intention. To learn more about why this storage style can sometimes be a design faux pas, Food Republic spoke to Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D.

"Open shelving leaves everything in plain sight, which means that even the most organized decor can look chaotic if there's too much visual variety," Juzėnaitė explained. "Mismatched dishes, labels on jars and bottles, and a mix of materials and colors can create visual noise." Sure, this style can work if you're going for an eclectic, lived-in kitchen aesthetic, but if your kitchen design style is more aligned with the ultra-trendy minimalist look, the heavy visual clutter can quickly undermine the calm, streamlined look that you're trying to achieve. In these cases, closed cabinetry would be a much better fit.

"Unlike closed cabinets, open shelving doesn't provide a place to 'hide' practical but less attractive items that are necessary in any kitchen," Juzėnaitė added. While on-display items such as Ina Garten's favorite brand of Dutch oven can add an aesthetic touch to your trendy country-style kitchen, mismatched stacks of plastic food containers, utensils, or clunky small appliances can turn your kitchen from charmingly homey to messy and cluttered. If you're set on open shelving, a smart approach is to pair it with closed cabinetry, giving you space to tuck away less visually appealing essentials while still displaying your curated pieces.