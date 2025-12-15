How To Choose The Right Rug For Your Kitchen

A rug is an easy way to brighten a dark kitchen, add a cozy touch, and even bring back some '90s kitchen vibes. But for it to really work, you'll have to think more than just looks — functionality is just as important, too. To break down what makes the perfect kitchen rug, Food Republic spoke with Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D.

"[The rug] should be durable, easy to clean, and non-slip," Juzėnaitė told us. "Liquids are often spilled in kitchens, and people walk on them frequently, so you need a rug that doesn't get dirty and doesn't pose a safety hazard." Unlike your lounge or bedroom, the kitchen is a high-traffic space. To avoid slipping, consider purchasing a non-slip rug designed to stay securely in place on the floor. These rugs typically have a rubber or latex backing to provide grip. If you're set on using a rug without backing, a non-slip mat or gripper placed directly underneath the rug is a smart investment.

While certain materials may look good, they might not be able to withstand the rigors of daily wear. To maintain cleanliness, "I recommend choosing rugs with a short pile or smooth weave made from stain-resistant materials that can be wiped or even washed," Juzėnaitė added. These types of rugs are made with low, tight fibers rather than long, fluffy ones. This makes crumbs and dirt less likely to get trapped in the fibers, keeping the rug easy to clean while preventing pests from being attracted to forgotten food particles.