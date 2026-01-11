The Beloved Spice Walmart Customers Stock Their Pantries With
Walmart is a truly stalwart chain of supermarkets, with beloved bakery items, a robust Walmart+ subscription program with some serious perks, and everything you need to make a popular Chick-fil-A meal. But it's also a great place to shop if you need to stock your pantry, and that includes its vast selection of spices. It carries everything from your basic garlic powder and onion powder to salt-free seasoning blends, whole cloves, and one particular crowd-favorite: Great Value Curry powder. For just $2.08 (price dependent on your market), you can pick up a two-ounce container of the spice blend that is most associated with Indian food, but is also used in the cuisine of other Asian countries, as well as in Africa, Latin America, and even the Caribbean.
Curry powder, which in the Great Value brand's case includes a mixture of coriander, turmeric, fenugreek, cumin, black pepper, bay leaves, celery seed, nutmeg, clove, onion, ginger, and red pepper, is an earthy, warm blend that comprises complex savory notes, with a touch of bittersweetness. And Walmart shoppers are pleasantly surprised by the Great Value version, with over 75% giving it a five-star rating on Walmart's product page. One reviewer in particular said the curry powder is "just as good as the leading name brands for a fraction of the price," adding that, tablespoon for tablespoon, this store brand matches in flavor.
How to use Walmart's Great Value curry powder
If you'd like to get in on the cheap curry powder action at Walmart, but you're not sure how to use it, we've got you (and for the price, it's worth a try). The spice is incredibly versatile, but for starters, consider adding a dash or two on top of raw chicken thighs before pan frying, as one reviewer on Walmart's product page recommended. You can also use it to add some oomph to your homemade fried chicken. But really, it can be sprinkled on any meat before cooking, and if you like it on chicken, you can diversify and use it to make beef curry. And depending on the other spices you use, that beef curry could be Japanese or Caribbean.
The curry powder can also be used to flavor roasted vegetables, or it can be used as part of the seasoning base for a sauce. One classic Asian combination is curry powder with coconut milk, which is used in Indian and Thai cuisine, to name a few.
Finally, a word on making your Great Value curry powder sing. To get the very best and most intense flavor from it, consider blooming it before using. It's super easy to do — just add the curry powder to some oil that's been heated in a pan until it shimmers. Move the spice around for about a minute, and be sure not to burn it!