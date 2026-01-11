The Beloved Spice Walmart Customers Stock Their Pantries With

If you'd like to get in on the cheap curry powder action at Walmart, but you're not sure how to use it, we've got you (and for the price, it's worth a try). The spice is incredibly versatile, but for starters, consider adding a dash or two on top of raw chicken thighs before pan frying, as one reviewer on Walmart's product page recommended. You can also use it to add some oomph to your homemade fried chicken. But really, it can be sprinkled on any meat before cooking, and if you like it on chicken, you can diversify and use it to make beef curry. And depending on the other spices you use, that beef curry could be Japanese or Caribbean.

The curry powder can also be used to flavor roasted vegetables, or it can be used as part of the seasoning base for a sauce. One classic Asian combination is curry powder with coconut milk, which is used in Indian and Thai cuisine, to name a few.

Finally, a word on making your Great Value curry powder sing. To get the very best and most intense flavor from it, consider blooming it before using. It's super easy to do — just add the curry powder to some oil that's been heated in a pan until it shimmers. Move the spice around for about a minute, and be sure not to burn it!