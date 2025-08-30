How To Make A Popular Chick-Fil-A Meal With These Affordable Walmart Copycats
If you're looking to "Eat Mor Chikin," few chains deliver better quality than Chick-fil-A. Much of its menu hits the spot, but an especially delicious order is its in-house breaded chicken nuggets, crispy waffle fries, and a packet or two of its iconic Chick-fil-A sauce to accompany. Generally, an order of eight-count nuggets and fries will cost you around $10 to $13 (depending on location), as well as the effort required to visit their nearest location.
For a more affordable alternative, head to Walmart where you can find some decent dupes. Most similar is the waffle fry alternative: You can get a 24-ounce bag of Walmart's Great Value Brand Waffle Fries for $3.32. The Walmart spud tastes almost exactly dead-on, just with a touch less seasoning, which you can adjust yourself. Similarly, Sam's Club also has a Chick-fil-A waffle fry dupe that's an affordable alternative. Meanwhile, for the nuggets, you can get the bettergoods Restaurant Style Lightly Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites, priced at $8.46 for 24 ounces, or try the three-pound bag of Great Value Ready to Cook Breaded Southern Style White Meat Chicken Breast Bites for around $13. Of course, you can also head to Costco for the brand of chicken nuggets that's a true Chick-fil-A dupe – Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chunks.
And for the saucy finale, you can try the well-known dupe, the Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce, which comes out to only $2.38 for 12 ounces. Walmart's brand isn't an exact dupe, but it's pretty darn close. However, Walmart also sells actual bottles of Chick-fil-A sauces at $3.47 for 12 ounces. So add everything up, and enjoy a Chick-fil-A experience at a much cheaper price point.
Track down other affordable fast food alternatives at Walmart
Across the board, dining out costs keep rising: Even the price of McDonald's Big Mac has changed drastically from 2000 to 2025. So now that fast food isn't offering quite the same value it used to, you can turn to retailers like Walmart for extra economical alternatives. Are you a fan of Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken sandwich, for example? Well, you can grab the Tyson Spicy Chicken Breast Sandwich priced at $8.26 for a four-count (which is about $2 per burger). Meanwhile, a similar sandwich at Chick-fil-A will set you back at least $5.50 (if not over $7) for just one.
And such savings apply to other chains, too. The Five Guys grilled cheeseburger is a mouth-watering off-menu item that's popular for good reason. However, $8.39 (again, depending on the location) is surprisingly steep for a single sandwich. At Walmart, though, you can grab Lily's Toaster Grilled Cheeseburger for a much more approachable $3.78 a two-pack (that's less than $2 per sandwich). The cost-effectiveness even applies to Taco Bell, too. For instance, a Spicy Grilled Cheese Chicken Burrito at the chain can set you back around $8.59. However, at Walmart, you can grab a four-count Taco Bell Queso-Burrito Cravings Kit and a whole chilled rotisserie chicken for a total of $10.95, lending you four meals with protein to spare at under $3 per burrito.
Finally, maybe you just want fast food fare, so you don't dirty the kitchen. Well, with the Wienerschnitzel hot dog chain heading to Walmart's food court, the retailer even covers eating out needs, too. All to say, if you're looking to save some dollars, the store's a reliable option.