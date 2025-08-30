How To Make A Popular Chick-Fil-A Meal With These Affordable Walmart Copycats

If you're looking to "Eat Mor Chikin," few chains deliver better quality than Chick-fil-A. Much of its menu hits the spot, but an especially delicious order is its in-house breaded chicken nuggets, crispy waffle fries, and a packet or two of its iconic Chick-fil-A sauce to accompany. Generally, an order of eight-count nuggets and fries will cost you around $10 to $13 (depending on location), as well as the effort required to visit their nearest location.

For a more affordable alternative, head to Walmart where you can find some decent dupes. Most similar is the waffle fry alternative: You can get a 24-ounce bag of Walmart's Great Value Brand Waffle Fries for $3.32. The Walmart spud tastes almost exactly dead-on, just with a touch less seasoning, which you can adjust yourself. Similarly, Sam's Club also has a Chick-fil-A waffle fry dupe that's an affordable alternative. Meanwhile, for the nuggets, you can get the bettergoods Restaurant Style Lightly Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites, priced at $8.46 for 24 ounces, or try the three-pound bag of Great Value Ready to Cook Breaded Southern Style White Meat Chicken Breast Bites for around $13. Of course, you can also head to Costco for the brand of chicken nuggets that's a true Chick-fil-A dupe – Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chunks.

And for the saucy finale, you can try the well-known dupe, the Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce, which comes out to only $2.38 for 12 ounces. Walmart's brand isn't an exact dupe, but it's pretty darn close. However, Walmart also sells actual bottles of Chick-fil-A sauces at $3.47 for 12 ounces. So add everything up, and enjoy a Chick-fil-A experience at a much cheaper price point.