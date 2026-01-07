The Massive Coca-Cola Recall That Affected 3.2 Million Cans In 1972

Coca-Cola is a brand that feels untouchable. They currently hold the title of the biggest and most valuable soft drink brand in the world, with its impressive portfolio including Sprite and Fanta. But that's doesn't make them immune to controversy, and the brand pops up several times when ranking the biggest soda recalls in history. One of the biggest recalls to occur in the United States took place in 1972, when 3.2 million cans of Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta were pulled from shelves due to contaminated can lids.

The source of the contaminated can lids can be traced back to a malfunctioning automatic oven at a Reynolds Metals plant in New Jersey, which supplied the can lids. The lids were coated with a vinyl epoxy resin carried by a solvent, which should normally evaporate during baking, but remained due to a temperature malfunction. The residual solvent gave off a strong odor reminiscent of petroleum and potentially caused nausea.

Using the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards (introduced in 1978), this would likely be classified as a Class II recall, which is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Although the FDA estimated that only 1,000 to 16,500 lids were actually contaminated, the recall was widened from 21,000 cans to eventually include 3.2 million.