Massive Potato Recalls That Swept Across The US

Much like the versatility of potatoes, the reasons they've faced recalls over the years have been varied. The tuberous vegetable so often associated with Irish tragedy traces its roots back to the Americas, and from there it has become a staple in kitchens across the globe. As such, its integration into a plethora of cultural cuisines has allowed for popularity to grow and, as a result of widespread production, made potato-loaded goods rife with recalls.

Enjoyed by people of all ages as part of a meal or a snack, fan favorite sides like mashed potatoes, potato salads, and hash browns have faced problems of minor and major concern. While some recalls involving branding issues and the slightest possibility of contact with bacteria have been exercised out of an abundance of caution, some instances have been linked to actual injury and death. Below you'll see how often bits of plastic, rubber, and even glass have been the ruin of supplies of pierogis and baby food, and why you won't find them on any list of unique toppings for baked potatoes.