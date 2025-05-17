Massive Canned Food Recalls That Swept Across The US

Canned food exists on a spectrum. On one end, you've got goodies like Sweet Harvest pineapple slices, which to some people taste just as good as any freshly cut pineapple out there. And on the other, you've got a variety of canned proteins and vegetables, soups and dairy, and so much more.

And while most shoppers know how to tread that fine line between the good canned food and the ones you should avoid, for some, it's just not worth the trouble. But love it or loathe it, there's one thing everyone can agree on about canned food: It's dependable. As long as the can stays intact, canned food can sit on the shelf for a very long time.

Still, it's wise to err on the side of caution — because unlike longevity, safety isn't always guaranteed. To illustrate just how badly your favorite canned meal can fail the safety test, we'll take a look at some of the worst canned food recalls in American history.