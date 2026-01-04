Who Makes Costco's Frozen Three Berry Blend?

While it's a relatively big fruit outfit that supplies Costco's, as well as other major grocery chains', private label goods, Townsend Farms actually isn't the source for every frozen fruit product in the warehouse's freezers. Its Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries and strawberries, for example, come from the Scenic Fruit Company, based in Gresham, Oregon (which has been in operation for almost 100 years) — though only some of the blueberries come from Scenic Fruit; there are other suppliers in Washington State and California, too.

But, of course, there is so much more in Costco's freezer department than just fruit. Its Kirkland Signature Super Premium vanilla ice cream is another fan favorite, and the cool treat gets churned out by Humboldt Creamery, located in the very northern part of California (only about 125 miles from the Oregon state line). Thanks to the steady climate in Humboldt, the cows there produce some of the finest cream around, which is never more apparent than when tasting the superior vanilla ice cream.

Finally, outside of sweet products, Costco's Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna scores high marks with shoppers (and with Food Republic), but it might surprise you to learn that it's actually not made in the U.S. No, the source of this frozen meal is Zinetti Foods, which is based in Canada. Costco began partnering with Zinetti Foods in 2019, and the pasta purveyors up north have been churning out these beloved lasagnas for the members-only club ever since.